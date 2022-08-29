Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/27/22 00:02 CFS22-05479 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34
08/27/22 00:52 CFS22-05480 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.016294, -97.10744
08/27/22 01:11 CFS22-05481 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S BLANCHE AVE MADISON
08/27/22 05:35 CFS22-05482 Animal Other Unable to Locate MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON
08/27/22 07:09 CFS22-05483 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/27/22 08:18 CFS22-05484 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD HWY 81 MADISON
08/27/22 10:00 CFS22-05485 Property Lost Information/Administrative
08/27/22 10:05 CFS22-05486 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
08/27/22 10:14 CFS22-05487 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST
08/27/22 10:41 CFS22-05488 Medical Patient Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
08/27/22 11:22 CFS22-05489 911 Open Line Information/Administrative TUCKER TRL MADISON
08/27/22 11:41 CFS22-05490 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/27/22 12:48 CFS22-05491 Medical Stroke Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON
08/27/22 13:10 CFS22-05492 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
08/27/22 13:13 CFS22-05493 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/27/22 14:19 CFS22-05494 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
08/27/22 14:44 CFS22-05495 Animal Lost Information/Administrative S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/27/22 14:51 CFS22-05496 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/27/22 17:26 CFS22-05497 Disorderly Arrest LCSO BAY RD MADISON
08/27/22 17:48 CFS22-05498 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/27/22 20:38 CFS22-05499 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/27/22 21:41 CFS22-05500 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
08/27/22 21:52 CFS22-05501 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/27/22 22:19 CFS22-05502 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/27/22 22:44 CFS22-05503 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/27/22 22:56 CFS22-05504 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/27/22 23:30 CFS22-05505 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
08/27/22 23:31 CFS22-05506 Complaint Report Taken MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/27/22 23:35 CFS22-05507 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED
08/27/22 23:44 CFS22-05508 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
Total Records: 30
