SIOUX FALLS — Sen. Mike Rounds was among the dignitaries present when Dakota State University announced a $90 million initiative on Wednesday to grow the cyber-research industry in South Dakota.
“In Washington, we fix attention on what’s going on and who’s to blame. That’s not what we do in South Dakota,” he said in congratulating the team responsible for the private-public partnership.
The initiative will involve construction of a specialized facility in Sioux Falls to expand Dakota State University’s Applied Research Lab, building capacity at the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences to double the number of graduates, and expanding the cyber talent pipeline by launching the Governor’s Cyber Academy. The $30 million requested by Gov. Kristi Noem in her budget address will help to fund the initiative.
Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford will give $50 million over five years toward construction of the new facility in Sioux Falls. Sanford Health has donated 10 to 16 acres at the Sanford Sports Complex on W. Benson Rd., and the city of Sioux Falls will contribute $10 million for physical and organizational infrastructure. Forward Sioux Falls has also contributed $250,000 for planning a cyber/IT park.
During Wednesday’s announcement, DSU President Jose-Marie Griffiths was repeatedly praised for her vision in developing and promoting the concept.
“If there is anyone in South Dakota with more vision, more energy and more passion, I have not met her,” Dana Dykhouse, CEO of First Premier Bank, said in introducing her.
In speaking about the initiative, Rounds compared it to a project that he supported while serving as governor of South Dakota — converting the Homestake Gold Mine into the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
“Today, we have over half a billion dollars being invested in that mine,” he said. He said the DSU initiative is “one more opportunity” for the state.
He went on to speak about the global importance of the research which will be done. Rounds began by talking about the way various sectors of society, including healthcare and financial institutions, are connected and the ramifications of that.
“We have more potential for vulnerability than at any other point in history,” he stated.
Rounds said that in the past, the nation’s greatest fear was that the first attack would be a nuclear attack.
Today the fear is that the first attack will be a cyber attack. He used the example of the threat posed to the Ukraine by Russia.
“Putin will attack communication systems. He will attack transportation systems. He will attack energy systems before firing a weapon,” Rounds indicated.
“As a nation, we need to address the growing need for a cyber workforce,” Rounds told a packed room at Great Shots in Sioux Falls.
He praised the vision in developing the cyber academy to attract the best and brightest into that career field. He said that with the education and opportunities provided by the initiative, South Dakota’s young people could “help us save the world.”
“This is the cutting edge,” he said about the initiative in closing.