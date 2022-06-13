BROOKINGS – South Dakota FFA members were recognized at the 94th South Dakota State FFA Convention for excellence in developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Proficiency projects.
The FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards recognize members who have developed their skills and abilities related to employment, internships, apprenticeships and their future careers.
Area results are as follows:
Agricultural Processing (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. State level sponsors are the SD Soybean Processors of Volga and Candidus and Londa (Vander Wal) Nwadike. Katie Sherman, Howard, placed second.
Agricultural Services (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. State level sponsors are CHS River Plains and Loehr Horse Care. Will Maier, Howard, placed second.
Beef Production (Placement) is sponsored nationally by Zoetis. State level sponsor is the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the Blair Brothers. Brayden Hinker, Howard, placed second.
Forage Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Claas of America. State level sponsor is Kuecker Seed Farm, Inc. of Webster. Zachary Jacobson, Howard, placed first.
Landscape Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Tractor Supply Company. State level sponsor is the FarmHouse Fraternity at SDSU. Chase McDonald, Chester, placed first.
Sheep Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. State level sponsor is the Newell Ram Sale. Tanner Calmus, Howard, placed third.
Swine Production (Entrepreneurship) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. State level sponsor is the South Dakota Pork Producers Council. Lacie Weber, Rutland, placed second. Faith Genzlinger, Howard, was third.
Wildlife Production and Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. State level sponsor is Craig and Maure Weinkauf, in memory of Arthur J. Weinkauf. Kade Shumaker, Howard, placed third.