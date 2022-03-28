Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/27/22 00:11 CFS22-01655 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD SW 8TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 00:24 CFS22-01656 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HORIZON HTS CHESTER

03/27/22 00:38 CFS22-01657 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 01:02 CFS22-01658 Suspicious Vehicle Arrest MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/27/22 01:31 CFS22-01659 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 02:54 CFS22-01660 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS N ROOSEVELT AVE MADISON

03/27/22 04:30 CFS22-01661 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

03/27/22 04:43 CFS22-01662 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 06:48 CFS22-01663 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO US HWY 81

03/27/22 07:58 CFS22-01664 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 11:28 CFS22-01665 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

03/27/22 11:45 CFS22-01666 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

03/27/22 13:03 CFS22-01667 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/27/22 13:04 CFS22-01668 Animal Loose Citation Issued MPD SE 4TH ST

03/27/22 15:45 CFS22-01669 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 10TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 15:52 CFS22-01670 Property Stolen Information/Administrative

03/27/22 17:57 CFS22-01671 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

03/27/22 18:22 CFS22-01672 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 19:12 CFS22-01673 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

03/27/22 20:53 CFS22-01674 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.013474, -97.10969

03/27/22 21:08 CFS22-01675 Sex Offenses Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER

03/27/22 22:17 CFS22-01676 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 22