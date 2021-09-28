Following is the local Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County on Sept. 28.

09/27/21 00:08 CFS21-06422 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

09/27/21 01:40 CFS21-06423 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 07:39 CFS21-06424 Juvenile Transport/Escort Given MPD NE 2ND ST

09/27/21 08:06 CFS21-06425 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 09:31 CFS21-06426 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.013473, -97.109699

09/27/21 10:29 CFS21-06427 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 11:01 CFS21-06428 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

09/27/21 13:06 CFS21-06429 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD 223RD ST RAMONA

09/27/21 13:28 CFS21-06430 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 13:42 CFS21-06431 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

09/27/21 14:18 CFS21-06432 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 14:50 CFS21-06433 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 15:19 CFS21-06434 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 17:00 CFS21-06435 Animal Other Report Taken MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

09/27/21 17:08 CFS21-06436 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH

09/27/21 17:21 CFS21-06437 Vandalism Report Taken MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 17:49 CFS21-06438 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

09/27/21 18:13 CFS21-06439 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

09/27/21 18:44 CFS21-06440 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 19:24 CFS21-06441 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 19:29 CFS21-06442 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON

09/27/21 20:22 CFS21-06443 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

09/27/21 21:01 CFS21-06444 Traffic Complaint LCSO 223RD ST

09/27/21 21:43 CFS21-06445 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.964549, -97.053587

Total Records: 24