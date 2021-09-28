Law enforcement blotter Sep 28, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the local Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County on Sept. 28.09/27/21 00:08 CFS21-06422 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/27/21 01:40 CFS21-06423 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON09/27/21 07:39 CFS21-06424 Juvenile Transport/Escort Given MPD NE 2ND ST09/27/21 08:06 CFS21-06425 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON09/27/21 09:31 CFS21-06426 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.013473, -97.10969909/27/21 10:29 CFS21-06427 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON09/27/21 11:01 CFS21-06428 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON09/27/21 13:06 CFS21-06429 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD 223RD ST RAMONA09/27/21 13:28 CFS21-06430 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON09/27/21 13:42 CFS21-06431 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON09/27/21 14:18 CFS21-06432 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON09/27/21 14:50 CFS21-06433 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON09/27/21 15:19 CFS21-06434 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON09/27/21 17:00 CFS21-06435 Animal Other Report Taken MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON09/27/21 17:08 CFS21-06436 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH09/27/21 17:21 CFS21-06437 Vandalism Report Taken MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON09/27/21 17:49 CFS21-06438 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO09/27/21 18:13 CFS21-06439 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON09/27/21 18:44 CFS21-06440 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON09/27/21 19:24 CFS21-06441 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON09/27/21 19:29 CFS21-06442 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON09/27/21 20:22 CFS21-06443 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON09/27/21 21:01 CFS21-06444 Traffic Complaint LCSO 223RD ST09/27/21 21:43 CFS21-06445 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.964549, -97.053587Total Records: 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Graduate of Chester High School joins Madison law firm E. Dean Erikson accident Strong support for DSU seen at annual homecoming parade law enforcement blotter Residents take a shot at winning vaccine lottery Della Hoffman Wyma Boyda Bike ride, ice cream social planned for Monday Seasonal produce stands provide farm-to-table freshness Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists