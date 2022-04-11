Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
While third- and fourth-grade students at Oldham-Ramona School probably didn’t learn the answer to that question, they learned the answers to lots of other questions when Jennifer Hayford, Lake County 4-H adviser, hatched out eggs in their classroom recently.
“Not only did the third- and fourth-graders learn, but the whole school had a good time,” Hayford said.
She introduced the Chicks in the Classroom program this year because she thinks it’s important for children to learn not only the nutritional benefits of eggs but where their food comes from.
“You’d be surprised how many people – even adults – don’t know where our food comes from. They think it comes from a store,” Hayford indicated.
The 21-day process culminated last week when the eggs hatched on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the incubation process, Hayford visited the classroom weekly with lessons related to eggs, incubation and chickens.
She said the students were initially squeamish about the possibility of eating an egg with a chick in it, but they learned the eggs which are consumed do not have chicks in them.
“On Day 7, we candled the eggs to see if they were winners, quitters or yolkers,” she said.
Winners are fertilized eggs that are developing with healthy blood vessels. Quitters started developing but stopped. Yolkers were not fertilized, and the yolk was visible when the eggs were checked with an LED light on the incubator.
“The kids did a very good job,” Hayford observed. “If there are healthy blood vessels, it’s pretty evident.”
In addition to candling the eggs and learning about incubation, students learned about caring for the chicks after they hatch.
“They need to stay in the incubator 12–14 hours to dry off,” Hayford explained. “When they’re born, they have enough nutrients from the yolk to last two to three days.”
The students learned why they should let the hatching process occur naturally.
“You never help the chick out; they have to get out on their own. That’s how they gain their strength,” Hayford said.
The elementary students also learned about different breeds of poultry, about the chicken coops and nesting boxes, and about recycling manure to fertilize crops.
“They worked in groups and drew their own chicken farms,” Hayford said.
Hayford said she purchased an incubator and a brooder box for the classroom activities. The eggs were donated by an area farmer who will raise the chicks after they leave the classroom.
A webcam enabled the class to share the process, which was especially exciting when the eggs started to hatch. Hayford confessed that when she woke at 3 a.m., she checked the webcam to see how they were doing.
The class started with 72 eggs. When they were candled, the students found 43 eggs were developing. Of those, 28 hatched. Hayford reported the results were fairly typical.