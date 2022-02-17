Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A fourth school board petition has been turned in and verified for the Madison Central School District’s spring election.

Kirsti H. Meyer has turned in her petition to run for a seat on the board, according to business manager Mitchell Brooks.

Lynsee Planting, Jordan Schuh and incumbent Tom Farrell have also filed their petitions. There are three open school board positions this year — those held by Farrell, Angi Kappenman and Keith Bundy.

The deadline to file a petition is Feb. 25. Petitions must have 20 valid signatures.

The election will be held on April 12.