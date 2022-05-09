PIERRE – Carter Rosse, a fifth-grade student at Frontier Elementary School in Sioux Falls, is the winner of the 2022 South Dakota Arbor Day Poster Contest. Rosse’s poster was chosen out of 349 entries from fifth-graders across the state.
Rosse’s first-place poster was selected for its interpretation of the contest theme “Trees Are Terrific…in All Shapes and Sizes!” Rosse will receive a $125 cash prize and a certificate of achievement, and her poster will be featured on the division’s poster contest promotional flyer.
Rosse’s teacher, Carley Shockman, will receive $175 for the purchase of educational supplies.
Autumn Terwilliger of Howard Elementary School in Howard was selected as the second-place winner. Terwilliger receives a $100 cash prize and a certificate of achievement.
The third-place winner, Mya Erickson of Robert Frost Elementary School in Sioux Falls, will receive a certificate and a $75 cash prize.
The top 12 artists’ posters will also be featured in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest Calendar.
The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest is designed to help promote the importance of Arbor Day and tree planting and is open to all South Dakota fifth-graders. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resource’s Resource Conservation & Forestry Division (RCF), the South Dakota Society of American Foresters, Aspen Arboriculture Solutions, LLC, and the International Society of Arboriculture Dakota’s Chapter sponsor the state contest.