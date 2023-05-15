Friends of the Railway Library.jpg

LAURA PALMER, a volunteer with the Friends of the Railway, presents on the Prairie Village, Herman and Milwaukee Railroad as well as Prairie Village at the Madison Public Library Thursday, May 11. Prairie Village will be open daily until Labor Day.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

As Prairie Village activities ramp up for the season, several volunteers with the Friends of the Railway gave a presentation to library patrons Thursday, May 11.

While dressed in historical outfits, Laura Palmer and Bob Gehringer presented to a group in the newly-renovated Nancy Sabbe room in the Madison Public Library, educating the attendees on the history of Prairie Village and the railway. The Friends of the Railway is a group of volunteers who manage the railway, locomotives and train cars at Prairie Village. The group maintains the tracks, railway buildings and trains, with the group finishing restorations of the “Yellow Car” and dining car in 2022 and the caboose in 2023. They also host the train rides and school tours.