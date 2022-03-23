Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/22/22 06:18 CFS22-01540 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

03/22/22 06:42 CFS22-01541 Property Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

03/22/22 06:58 CFS22-01542 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

03/22/22 07:19 CFS22-01543 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

03/22/22 10:21 CFS22-01544 Suspicious Person Information/Administrative SD HWY 34

03/22/22 11:12 CFS22-01545 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34

03/22/22 11:15 CFS22-01546 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/22/22 11:35 CFS22-01547 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST

03/22/22 11:53 CFS22-01548 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON

03/22/22 12:49 CFS22-01549 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

03/22/22 13:01 CFS22-01550 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO DAKOTA AVE MADISON

03/22/22 13:13 CFS22-01551 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/22/22 13:22 CFS22-01552 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

03/22/22 13:37 CFS22-01553 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

03/22/22 15:18 CFS22-01554 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/22/22 16:10 CFS22-01555 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

03/22/22 22:40 CFS22-01556 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

03/22/22 23:24 CFS22-01557 Domestic Violent MPD NE 2ND ST

03/22/22 23:38 CFS22-01558 Child Welfare MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 19