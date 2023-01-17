The lone North Star Athletic Association men’s basketball leader, Mayville State, scored the game’s final four points Friday evening to break the 80-80 tie into an 84-80 victory over Dakota State University at Lewy Lee Fieldhouse.
The Comets remained undefeated in conference play with a 4-0 record.
Deshawn Kelly scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Trojans. Ronnie Latting poured in 15 points.
Sam Muller and Ben Hoverson both scored 10 points for DSU.
Ethan Damerum scored nine points and dished out five assists.
DSU 69, Presentation 67
DSU and Presentation battled back and forth in a tight NSAA men’s basketball action Saturday evening at Strode Center.
The game featured 10 ties and 12 lead changes. The Trojans held off the Saints’ late comeback for a 69-67 victory.
Latting recorded a double-double for the Trojans. The sophomore post player scored 17 points and came down with 10 boards.
Muller also recorded a double-double for DSU. Muller scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kelly scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trojans. Chris Morales and Hoverson both chipped in with seven points.
DSU improved to 8-11 overall and 2-3 in the NSAA. Presentation dropped its seventh straight game, falling to 5-12 overall, and remained winless in five conference contests.
DSU remains on the road next weekend, visiting Viterbo (Wis.) Friday and Waldorf (Iowa) next Saturday to wrap up the first half portion of the NSAA schedule. Next weekend also marks the conclusion of their four-game conference road stretch.