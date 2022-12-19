City issues winter energy advisory Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email THIS CHART from the city of Madison shows dangerous wind chills later this week. Submitted graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City Electric Department in Madison is issuing a Winter Energy Advisory due to severe winter weather and wind-forecast conditions projected this week.City residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage to assist in controlling the peak demand on the power system.Requests for customers:— Turn off any unnecessary lights and/or space heaters while prioritizing personal safety ahead of any requests associated with this advisory.— Limit major appliance usage such as dryers, washers and dishwashers to nighttime usage only.— Maintain the understanding that the Load Management System will be working very hard, which will likely cause minor inconveniences. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Jeff Gould shows the power of stories in A Prairie Christmas. Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use Academy athletes should live up to commitment Bulldogs place fourth at home invitational Sodak’s Marina receives Customer Service Excellence award Ouverson looks back on extensive veterinary career City Commission meets Monday Law Enforcement Blotter Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form