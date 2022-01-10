Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/09/22 00:04 CFS22-00160 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/09/22 02:10 CFS22-00161 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/09/22 02:58 CFS22-00162 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/09/22 04:51 CFS22-00163 Medical Patient Transported EMS 229TH ST MADISON

01/09/22 05:11 CFS22-00164 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

01/09/22 09:09 CFS22-00165 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

01/09/22 10:07 CFS22-00166 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/09/22 10:17 CFS22-00167 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone

01/09/22 11:08 CFS22-00168 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

01/09/22 11:19 CFS22-00169 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 3RD ST

01/09/22 11:21 CFS22-00170 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

01/09/22 12:01 CFS22-00171 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST

01/09/22 12:24 CFS22-00172 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/09/22 13:17 CFS22-00173 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

01/09/22 13:27 CFS22-00174 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

Total Records: 15