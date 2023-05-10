After having their nine-game win streak snapped on Monday, the Madison Bulldogs softball team started a new streak on Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of the Colman-Egan Hawks.
The Bulldogs took game one of the doubleheader in three innings 16-0. They followed that with a 22-3 victory in four innings.
Madison 16, Colman-Egan 0
Amanda Vacanti hit a home run and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs. In the circle, Vacanti pitched a no-hitter and recorded nine strikeouts. Vacanti also reached 100 strikeouts on the season.
Phoebe Corbin drove in four runs on two hits for the Bulldogs. Karley Lurz drove in two runs for Madison.
Madison 22, Colman-Egan 3
Vacanti blasted three home runs and drove in six runs for the Bulldogs. Corbin went 3-3 at the plate.
Cambree Hunsley picked up three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Karley Lurz picked up the win for the Bulldogs. Lurz pitched four innings and recorded five strikeouts.
With the two wins, the Bulldogs improved to 11-3 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday when they host Flandreau.
With the two losses, the Hawks fell to 6-8 overall. The Hawks will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Flandreau to take on the Flyers.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders fell to Flandreau 14-4 in five innings at Flandreau on Tuesday.
With the game tied at one heading to the fourth inning, the Raiders pushed across three runs in the top half of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. The Flyers responded with eight runs in the bottom half to take a 9-4 lead.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 2-11 overall. ORR will return to the diamond on May 19 when they travel to Hanson.