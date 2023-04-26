LANE SHIPLEY, a processor at an industrial hemp decortication plant in Winfred, clears away fibers from a machine on the plant's first day of production Wednesday. A decortication plant separates the fibrous outside of the hemp plant from the wooden core.
REBECCA KLUMB, a farmer from southwest of Mitchell, inspects industrial hemp fibers at a new hemp processing plant in Winfred on Wednesday. The plant will process industrial hemp grown by farmers across the region so it can be sold to manufacturers.
Photo by Wren Murphy
A Winfred industrial hemp processing plant started its first day of production on Wednesday.
The facility, operated by A.H. Meyer and Sons, is a decortication plant, which means it separates the hemp plant’s fibrous outer layers, also called the bast, from the more wood-like core, also called the hurd.
Hemp, though it’s the same species as marijuana, contains less than 0.3% THC, the chemical responsible for the “high” of consuming marijuana.
Industrial hemp, unlike marijuana, was made federally legal to grow for agricultural purposes under the 2018 Farm Bill. In 2014, it became legal to grow hemp for research.
The hemp plant’s fibers can be used in a variety of products, including clothing, insulation and rope, while the cores can be used for animal bedding and in construction, among many others.
Despite the versatility of hemp and the 2018 agricultural legalization, it can be difficult for local farmers to grow the plant due to the lack of processing facilities and buyers, among other difficulties, said plant manager Kevin Barlow.
“Our main focus is not only to provide this service to local farmers and producers [but also] so that they have the opportunity to have an alternative crop in the rotation while having a processing facility to send it to,” Barlow said. “That’s been the first challenge. You can grow it, sure, but if you don’t have anywhere to sell the material to, there’s no point. You’ve got to take care of the farmers.”
After undergoing processing at the Winfred decortication plant, the product can be sent to manufacturers, who will further process it to suit their needs. Barlow also said A.H. Meyer and Sons plans to sell animal bedding made from hemp.
While production started on Wednesday, getting the plant set up has been a two-year-long process, Barlow said. In addition to constructing the building and installing the large equipment necessary for decortication, A.H. Meyer and Sons has contracted with farmers across the region to grow hemp on a certain number of acres.
Ken Meyer, one of the owners, said that about 2,100 acres have been contracted to grow hemp, and Barlow said 20 of those acres were within Lake County.
Wednesday’s opening was attended by plant employees, the operator of another decortication plant and the Klumb family, who grew the hemp bales that were processed first.
Josh Klumb, a state senator representing Aurora, Davison and Jerauld counties, farms with his family southwest of Mitchell. Klumb said he has been an advocate for industrial hemp within the Legislature and in agricultural communities.
When he became a member of the Legislature in 2014, he learned about industrial hemp when bills were voted on, and the topic piqued his interest. He thought it could be a valuable crop for farmers to add to their rotation, and he and his family decided to test it out on their farm. His legislative and agricultural efforts led him to attend the first production day at the plant.
“We just wanted to see it be processed today and see how the machines work. It’s kind of an exciting day, a culmination of several years of work both legislatively and on the farm,” Klumb said.
He continued, “It was fun to see all this and know what needs to go into the process even more. I think there’s a bright future for this product. If more and more people start growing it, more and more markets will open up.
“I know on our farm, what we saw in returns for dollars per acre passed corn,” he said. “Granted, it was more work, but we thought it was worth it…It’ll work in the right place for the right farmer.
The plant will host an open house on Aug. 4-5, giving people from across the state an opportunity to watch the decortication process.