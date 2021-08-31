Late Tuesday afternoon, when a reporter visits Lindsey Dietterele’s third-grade classroom, the students are working on writing a friendly letter to the residents of Bethel Lutheran Home.
The students have already written a salutation and their teacher is full of ideas about what they can write about: activities and sports, favorite colors or their pets. When the teacher suggests writing about their favorite school lunch, the students just laugh at her.
One student suggests: “We can tell them we have the best teacher ever!” That kid wasn’t sucking up. Dietterle was recently named the Educator of the Year by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
The teacher roams the room as the students bend to the task of printing their letters. Dietterle explains to them that they aren’t quite ready to tackle letter writing in cursive.
Their letters won’t be finished by the end of the day. Hands shoot up around the room when Dietterle asks where they go. The correct answer is in each student’s “incomplete” file.
Once the letters are filed, it’s time for end-of-the-day chores and they all seem to have tasks. They rush around the room collecting garbage, sharpening pencils and erasing the board. Their chairs need to be up on their desks before they can leave. In amidst this hubbub, the teacher pauses to tie a student’s shoe.
The students gather their backpacks and leave the class in a procession that can best be described as organized chaos. The reporter has been there 20 minutes and he’s exhausted. That’s not the case with Dietterle, who still seems to have plenty of energy at the end of the day.
“I love my job,” she said. “It’s something new every single day.”
Dietterle has been teaching for 14 years, starting as a student teacher in the Madison Elementary School’s second grade. When she graduated, a third-grade job came open and she’s been teaching that grade ever since.
“I just fell in love with third grade,” Dietterle said. “They think everything is exciting, still.”
Last year was plenty exciting for Dietterle, having to deal with COVID-19 protocols. Dietterle and her husband Brent, who owns a construction company, created dividers for the classroom from PVC pipe and shower curtains.
“That was just to assure their families that I have the best interests of their child in mind,” Dietterle said. “We did the best we could to make it a normal third-grade learning experience.”
Throughout her years of experience, Dietterle said she has been most surprised by how attached she becomes to her students.
“The last day of school is hard,” she said. “I need them as much as they need me.”