Police Chief Justin Meyer placed an item on Monday’s meeting agenda that would have the Madison City Commission hearing a request that the city hire a 14th police officer for the Madison Police Department.
Meyer’s agenda item would have the city commissioners approving the hiring during their Aug. 9 meeting. He wrote two letters to the commissioners and Jamison Berreth, city administrator, with the first piece of correspondence making the request for an additional officer. A second letter provided data on Madison’s census information and information about what is considered as appropriate police staffing in U.S. communities.
Meyer outlined two major issues for the city police department. He wrote that Madison continues to grow and “...so do the issues we face within the Police Department.” Also, Meyer noted that his department had an “increasing concern with shift coverage” with an upcoming nine-month deployment of one officer, who is a S.D. National Guard member, to the southern U.S. border.
Meyer wrote, “This will leave us shorthanded for about a year on our patrol coverage.” He added that the officer, during the deployment will opt out of the city health insurance while on military leave. Meaning the city would have “...no significant cost increase for the first several months.”
According to Meyer, having fewer police officers on patrol “...creates concerns when it comes to officer safety. There is no doubt that law enforcement is viewed differently now than it has been in the recent years.” Meyer wrote that a change has occurred with “...people’s willingness to comply with us in our day-to-day contacts is on the decline.” He added that with the unwillingness from some of the public, officers were “...seeing an increased danger when dealing with these subjects more often.”
In the request letter, Meyer went on to note that his department was experiencing a sharp increase in mental-health cases. He said the Madison Police Department expected to surpass 2020’s number of mental-health calls by mid-August 2021.
Meyer added that the MPD was currently working on hiring a person to fill a vacant patrol-officer position, a 13th officer for the police force. He wrote that the quality of the current applicants “...is the best we have had in a decade.” However, even after hiring a 13th officer, Meyer wrote that, “Our department would receive help from an added officer with adequate shift coverage.”
In the second letter that focused on adequate police staffing, Meyer wrote that combining Madison’s constant population of about 7,260 with about 1,200 Dakota State University students provides a community population of about 8,400. The police chief wrote that among Midwest cities with populations under 10,000 typically employ 2.8 police officers per 1,000 residents.
Meyer wrote that under the average police officer-per-population ratio, Madison would employ 20 full-time officers for the constant city population and 23.5 full-time officers when adding DSU’s student population.
According to Meyer, adding a 14th police officer would increase the MPD’s officer-to-population ratio up to 1.9 officers to 1,000 residents.