DSU Telly Award

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY alumnus Logan Stratton (left), student Austen King and alumnus Josh Klosterman participated in the first international cybersecurity challenge in 2022. A video of their experience has won a Telly Award.

 Submitted photo

Dakota State University earned a gold honor from the 44th annual Telly Awards for its International Cybersecurity Challenge video.

Filmed in Greece, the video follows three DSU Trojans competing on the U.S. cybersecurity team. After participating in a series of challenges, the team placed third in the inaugural event, which featured seven teams representing more than 64 nations.