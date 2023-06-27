DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY alumnus Logan Stratton (left), student Austen King and alumnus Josh Klosterman participated in the first international cybersecurity challenge in 2022. A video of their experience has won a Telly Award.
Dakota State University earned a gold honor from the 44th annual Telly Awards for its International Cybersecurity Challenge video.
Filmed in Greece, the video follows three DSU Trojans competing on the U.S. cybersecurity team. After participating in a series of challenges, the team placed third in the inaugural event, which featured seven teams representing more than 64 nations.
The DSU marketing team and Lawrence & Schiller collaborated on the filming of this video.
“It’s an honor to be recognized on a national stage, not only for our leading cybersecurity programs but for the marketing surrounding them,” said Kelli Koepsell, director of marketing and communications for DSU.
“This video shows how a DSU education can truly open up new opportunities around the world.”
The Telly Awards had a record-breaking year, with nearly 13,000 entries from top content producers such as Audible, Disney, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.
Only around the top 3% of entries earn the prestigious gold honor.
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as DSU truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Telly’s Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues.”
José-Marie Griffiths, president of DSU, pointed out that DSU and the Telly Awards share some of these same goals.
“At DSU, our faculty and students stand out in their industries by using innovative technology methods to address contemporary issues. This video captured that dynamic momentum, and we’re honored to receive this recognition from the Tellys.”
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Leaders from top video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies worldwide judge the awards.