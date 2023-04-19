Pat Lauck.jpg

PAT LAUCK, a Madison resident, poses in her dining room on May 14. Lauck was born in the county and grew up on a farm in Winfred Township.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

When Pat Lauck was a child, she walked along the railroad tracks, collecting milkweed pods for the military to use during World War II. She’d never traveled, spending her time on the farm, at school or in church.

Now, as she reaches her 90th birthday, she can say she’s lived a “blessed” life with her family and as a world traveler.