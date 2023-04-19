When Pat Lauck was a child, she walked along the railroad tracks, collecting milkweed pods for the military to use during World War II. She’d never traveled, spending her time on the farm, at school or in church.
Now, as she reaches her 90th birthday, she can say she’s lived a “blessed” life with her family and as a world traveler.
Pat Lauck, formerly Pat Barry, was born in 1933 during the Great Depression, and she lived on a Lake County farm that had no electricity or running water. She lived on a Winfred Township farm with her father, Dick Barry, her mother, Opal Barrick, and two siblings — Betty, who was her half-sister from her mother’s first marriage, and Francis, her younger brother.
Her father was too old to serve in World War II, so her family stayed in Lake County. But the effects of the war spread to rural life.
“The worst thing they rationed for my family was sugar. We really missed our sugar,” she said. “It was a time for everybody to know there was a war on.”
Still, Lauck kept attending school, eventually graduating from Beadle High School in 1951 with a class of 28. Her high school years brought other big changes, like when the Rural Electrification Act helped bring electricity out to her farm for the first time.
“That was the best thing that ever happened, to have electricity,” Lauck said. “I was thrilled to have a toaster.”
Lauck said she lived a happy and “very protected childhood.” Her parents couldn’t afford to travel, so she spent her time at school and church. The first time she traveled was during a high school senior trip to the Black Hills.
On Feb. 14, 1954, Lauck married her husband Dale and they moved to Kentucky, where Pat first experienced the “Southern way of life.”
“Dale had no excuse to ever forget [our anniversary],” Pat said, laughing.
In June of that year, Dale was deployed to Korea, and he wouldn’t come back until December 1955. During that time, Lauck moved back to Lake County and into Madison. She worked at a bank for $110 a month, and she had another job at a movie theater.
“I rented a little room and became a city girl,” she said.
When Dale returned, they moved to California in a town near the beach. There, she had her first two sons, Rick and David. While she said that she and her husband loved living in the year-round summer of California, she missed the Midwest, four seasons and all. The couple also wanted their sons to attend small, rural schools like they did.
“I think rural life is a real blessing, and I consider any of the small towns like Madison to be rural life,” she said. “You get to know your neighbors and have a lot of friends and family to take care of you when you need it.”
Pat and Dale purchased a farm south of Madison, and they grew corn to fatten cattle. During this time, their third son Jon was born.
“He [Dale] worked very hard those 10 years, but I think he really enjoyed it,” she said.
Their farm days ended when the Lake Park Inn went up for sale. Dale and Pat purchased it and moved in. It was a “drastic change” that kept them busy 24/7, Pat said. After five years, the couple was ready to retire, and they bought their first motor home.
They joined a camping group and began their own travels across the United States, exploring all 50 states. They saw the fall colors of New England, the great parks of the Southwest and the roaring waters of Alaska.
The couple also made trips to Mexico and every province in Canada, and Pat traveled to Europe three times. Pat said she was “blessed” to have been able to travel so much, and she’s thankful for the experiences she’s gained, including seeing the Pope and Mother Theresa on a trip to the Vatican.
It hasn’t always been easy, Lauck said. Dale died in early 2023. But, she’s thankful for living a fulfilling life, and she knows where she wants to spend the rest of it: Madison. The town has changed significantly, from the schools and the stores to the people, but it remains the town she loves.
“It’s home. It has everything I need,” she said. “It’s where my kids come home to.”