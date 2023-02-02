Treshawn Roberts became the first Dakota State University athlete to be selected as the NAIA National Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Roberts broke the school record in the heptathlon event for the Trojans in the two-day Mark Schuck Open and Multi’s, hosted by NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato on Jan. 27-28. He scored 5,097 points in the heptathlon, which leads the NAIA.