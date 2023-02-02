Treshawn Roberts became the first Dakota State University athlete to be selected as the NAIA National Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.
Roberts broke the school record in the heptathlon event for the Trojans in the two-day Mark Schuck Open and Multi’s, hosted by NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato on Jan. 27-28. He scored 5,097 points in the heptathlon, which leads the NAIA.
Roberts broke the previous heptathlon school record of 4,917 points during Trojans’ season opening indoor track & field meet at the South Dakota State Holiday Open & Multi’s on Dec. 2-3.
He set five personal records in the heptathlon events – 60-meter dash (7.25 seconds), long jump (6.63 meters – 21 feet, 9 inches), shot put (13.52 meters – 44 feet, 4.25 inches), 60-meter hurdles (8.45 seconds) and pole vault (4.21 meters – 13 feet, 9.75 inches).
Roberts finished second overall in the heptathlon at the Mark Schuck Open and was the top NAIA place finisher. His heptathlon points will count toward the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships, where the final results will be announced a few days prior to the conference meet.
The Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex serves as the site for the upcoming NSAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 19 and the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships on March 2-4).