Volunteers are the beating heart of many nonprofits. Board members step up to guide the organization. Others show up to augment the efforts of paid staff.
The Lake County Museum is no different. In anticipation of National Volunteer Week, which is April 16-22, we would like to showcase a few of the volunteers who work diligently to make Lake County’s historical treasures more accessible to the public.
Steve Stunes, who did grant writing and program planning for Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, has tackled a variety of projects for the museum over the past couple of years. As a lifelong student of history, in which he also earned his college degree, he is excited to finally use the knowledge he has acquired.
His first project involved conducting an inventory of the museum’s collection of firearms, some of which he found interesting because of their association with historical events. Others raised questions for which he does not expect to find answers, such as: Why did Lily Zimmermann need a pistol and what did she do with it?
With his expertise, he has also assisted with grant writing. Grants are an important source of revenue for projects that highlight specific aspects of Lake County history. Recently, the museum received a grant from the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association which provided Emily Knuths, a recent college graduate, with hands-on museum experience.
Since she is interested in becoming a museum professional, Knuths wanted to go behind the scenes and see what is involved in operating a small museum. Although there are a variety of projects she could have tackled, she chose to put together the traveling trunk, which the museum will loan to teachers in Lake County schools to provide students with interactive, hands-on experiences related to wool.
She brings to her volunteer efforts a special interest in the storytelling aspect of history. Knuths has come to understand community is created by people, and what happens today will shape what future generations understand to be the history of a region.
Jan Weber, a retired science teacher, volunteers because she missed the challenge of working with students, of the way they made her think. She sought mental stimulation but also has the discipline for the painstaking work research entails.
Weber is currently engaged in developing a walking tour of the historic downtown area. After identifying buildings, many of which were constructed during the boom era of the 1920s, she has begun to search historic records to identify what businesses the community has enjoyed in that area over the years.
While the work can be tedious, it also provides some unexpected surprises that make it interesting. Weber had not realized how many professional people had practiced in Madison. She hadn’t expected to find multiple tailors and stationery stores. Most surprising, though, was an odd business combination: a mortuary and jewelry store.
These are just a few of the amazing volunteers who make Lake County history available to community residents. We are grateful for every single one of them.