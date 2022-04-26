The emerald ash borer has not found its way to Lake County – yet – but the Madison Parks Department is already working to reduce the impact of a local infestation.
“We removed about 60 [ash trees] in the boulevards this year,” said Mike McGillivray, parks and forestry supervisor. This is a continuation of an effort begun five years ago when the city started to remove between 25 and 50 ash trees annually.
One of this spring’s efforts also involved removing trees in a wooded area along Memorial Creek south of the old Campbell Supply buildings. The lot became city property following the 2019 flood as part of the FEMA buyout.
“Seventy-five percent of this lot had ash trees on it,” McGillivray said.
The well-established wooded area also contained unhealthy elm trees. In an effort to create a more welcoming greenspace, the majority of those trees were removed so that new trees can be planted this spring as part of the city’s Arbor Day celebration. A healthy black walnut tree was left standing.
An Arbor Day program will be held at the Madison Public Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday. At the program, Mayor Marshall Dennert will read a proclamation, elementary students who won the Arbor Day poster contest will receive their prizes, and McGillivray will speak briefly about the city’s efforts to maintain a healthy tree population.
Participants will then be asked to go to the newly created greenspace to help plant at least one of the 10 trees planned for that area. The trees’ locations, two of which are being sponsored by Manitou Group, are currently marked with white flags.
The celebration is one of the activities undertaken annually to help Madison retain its status as one of the nation’s recognized Tree City USA communities. Sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, the Tree City USA program seeks to improve urban environments with trees. Of the 30 recognized communities in South Dakota, only Aberdeen and Sioux Falls have held that designation longer.
This year, McGillivray expects to plant between 35 and 40 trees in public greenspaces, including those in the area from which trees were earlier removed. His goal is to plant a variety of trees. This decision reflects what urban foresters have learned through experience.
“In the ‘30s, they planted elm trees and we got Dutch elm disease,” McGillivray said.
The fungal disease destroyed 75% of elm trees across the nation over a 60-year period. Those trees were replaced by ash trees, a relatively fast-growing species which is now being threatened by the EAB. Urban foresters now seek to protect against widespread tree loss by introducing a variety of species.
“If you have a large population, it’s easy for them to get infected,” McGillivray explained.
He hasn’t decided what species he will plant this year. He did say the city purchases trees from Anderson Nursery near Chester because they are hardy enough to withstand winters.
“If people buy trees, they need to buy trees for the right zone,” McGillivray said, referring to USDA hardiness zones.
The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is widely used to determine whether trees and plants will survive and thrive in a given region. Lake County is in Zone 4b. Much of the state south of I-90 is in Zone 5a, while many of the counties near the North Dakota border are in Zone 4a.
While FEMA regulations limit the way in which greenspaces acquired through flood buyouts can be used, the city does encourage people to take advantage of them. McGillivray said it’s not uncommon to see children playing on them.
“During high water, they need to be supervised,” he said, noting the nearness of the creek which can be swift at times. The city also welcomes suggestions from community members regarding these areas.
“We’re always looking for ideas about how to better use the greenspaces,” McGillivray said.