Hemp Plant Production Day One.jpg

KEVIN BARLOW shows processed industrial hemp fibers to a small tour group at Complete Hemp Processing, the first industrial hemp processing facility in Lake County, on its first day of production in April. The decortication plant separates the fibrous outside of the hemp plant from the wooden inside, and the resulting materials can be used to make building materials, textiles and more.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Complete Hemp Processing in Winfred will celebrate its grand opening Aug. 4-5 with tours, presentations, a workshop, live music and catered food.

The event is open to the public with prior registration at eventbrite.com/e/642512812117.