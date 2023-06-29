Complete Hemp Processing in Winfred will celebrate its grand opening Aug. 4-5 with tours, presentations, a workshop, live music and catered food.
The event is open to the public with prior registration at eventbrite.com/e/642512812117.
Ken Meyer, a vice president of Complete Hemp Processing, said registration is “strongly encouraged” but that people wouldn’t be turned away. Pre-registration costs $10 for both days. The two-day hempcrete workshop costs $50, and there are also options to purchase catered food.
“This will be an opportunity to tour the first hemp fiber processing facility in South Dakota; to hear from three successful South Dakota hemp farmers; to tour hemp fields; and to learn about hemp building materials,” Meyer said in a press release.
Complete Hemp Processing is a hemp decortication facility, which means it separates the fibrous outside of the plant from the wood-like core. The core and fibers can be used to create building materials, bedding, textiles and more.
Industrial hemp is different from recreational and medical marijuana. Marijuana can be 3% to 15% THC by weight, compared to hemp, which is less than 1% THC. THC is the main chemical responsible for the “high” caused by consuming marijuana.
Unlike marijuana, industrial hemp was made federally legal to grow for agricultural purposes under the 2018 Farm Bill. In 2014, it became legal to grow industrial hemp for research.
Complete Hemp Processing began its first day of production in late April with hemp grown by a South Dakota family farm. The first production day saw a small group of farmers and industrial hemp processors tour the facility.
The plant is operated by A.H. Meyer and Sons, which also has a beeswax rendering and honey packing facility in Winfred. One of the main goals of the facility was to provide a local processor that South Dakota farmers could use for their hemp crops. Without a processor, said plant manager Kevin Barlow in an earlier interview, it’s hard to make hemp farming financially viable.
Complete Hemp Processing’s early August grand opening aims to demonstrate the strides the South Dakota hemp industry has made, Meyer said.
“I’m really looking forward to how it’s showcasing the hemp industry in South Dakota. The industry is moving forward,” Meyer said. “We’re looking forward to bringing people here from all over the country to see what’s happening, to appreciate it, to learn from what we’re doing and take it back to their states.”
The registration desk for the grand opening will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 4. The open house will begin at 1 p.m. with a keynote speaker from Healthy Oil Seeds. Throughout the day, there will be numerous presentations from leaders in the hemp industry and politicians, as well as a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. More information on the specific presentations can be found at the registration link.
In addition to inviting Contae Loch, a local Irish-American band, to play at the grand opening, a two-day workshop will be taught by Ray Kaderli, president of the U.S. Hemp Building Association. The workshop will focus on hempcrete, a building material made of the wooden core of hemp mixed with lime.
Meyer said the workshop will teach people how to use hempcrete in practical building situations. The final products from the workshop will be used in the Complete Hemp Processing facility. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 4-5, but Meyer said participants are allowed to attend only one day.
“They’re going to build some walls that will help to do a little soundproofing to our dust-collection system on the outside of the facility, which will be good for our neighbors in Winfred, and also to do some similar soundproofing panels, showcasing its properties, for inside our facility to go around one of the noisier pieces of equipment,” Meyer said.
“People who haven’t had this opportunity can learn what it is, how to use it in building and what are its advantages,” he continued. “Up until now, I’m certainly not aware of this education being offered locally — definitely not in Madison.”
Meyer said he was thankful to all the South Dakota farmers who have put in work with this crop. According to the 2022 National Hemp Report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, South Dakota was ranked second in the nation in number of acres of hemp planted, and more acres have been planted since then, including in Lake County.
On Aug. 3, another industrial hemp-centric event will be hosted at Horizon Hemp Seeds in Clark. The company, which sells hemp seeds to growers, will showcase 22 varieties of hemp at a field day.