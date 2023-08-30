Marty Warns.jpg

MARTY WARNS poses for a photo outside of the Lake County 4-H concession stands on Tuesday. Warns will be inducted into the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the State Fair in Huron on Sunday.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Lake County 4-H volunteer Marty Warns will be inducted into the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame at the State Fair on Sunday.

The ceremony will start at about 4:30 p.m. in the Nordby Exhibit Hall on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron. It is open to the public.