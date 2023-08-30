MARTY WARNS poses for a photo outside of the Lake County 4-H concession stands on Tuesday. Warns will be inducted into the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the State Fair in Huron on Sunday.
Lake County 4-H volunteer Marty Warns will be inducted into the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame at the State Fair on Sunday.
The ceremony will start at about 4:30 p.m. in the Nordby Exhibit Hall on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron. It is open to the public.
Warns is one of five volunteers being added to the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame this year, and two will be added to the 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame. The other inductees are Bill and LaDonna Hupp of Beadle County, Marilyn Hespe of Butte County and Ida Marie Snorteland of Butte and Lawrence County for the Volunteer Hall of Fame; and Terry Wendt of Brookings County and Jim Slunecka of Faulk County for the Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame.
“This year's group of volunteers truly embody the spirit of 4-H. They have been leaders within the youth development program, their communities and across the state,” said Jenae Hansen-Gross, SDSU Extension 4-H volunteer development field specialist, in a press release.
Warns was in 4-H for 10 years as a child and returned to the program to support his children, Alyssa, Kelsey, Cody and Emily. His wife Sue has also been a 4-H leader.
For 22 years, Warns has volunteered in various aspects of Lake County 4-H, including as a leader for the Country Cousins club, president and treasurer of the Lake County 4-H Leaders and president of the Lake County Friends of 4-H. In addition, he runs the 4-H concession stands. Despite his youngest child Emily aging out of the program seven years ago, Warns remains active.
These 22 years of service are why Jennifer Hayford, the Lake County 4-H adviser, nominated Warns for the Hall of Fame.
“He is always trying to make our fair better for our kids and 4-H better for our kids. He’s just a great role model,” Hayford said. “It’s awesome to have somebody that is always there and willing to lend a helping hand and is a great face for Lake County 4-H. He’s out in the community and always out volunteering…It’s just great for youth to see.”
Getting nominated and accepted into the Hall of Fame was a shock, Warns said. He didn’t learn he would be inducted until he received a letter by mail a few weeks ago.
“I don’t do this to receive rewards,” he said. “It’s a little humbling, is what it is, that people think enough of you to apply for it.”
For Warns, the best part about volunteering with 4-H is helping the children grow into confident young adults.
“I just like working with the kids and watching them develop. You’ll get the shy 8- or 9-year-old who comes to the club meeting and won’t even say ‘Hi.’ By the time they get older, they’re making motions, they’re running the meetings. It’s fun watching that,” Warns said.
Warns also gets his 4-H club involved in volunteering, whether it’s cleaning up after the Northern Bull Riding Tour at Prairie Village or running a 4-H Gathering meal.
He said he wants to instill the values of volunteering in youth, and 4-H is an organization which shares his values.
“It’s just a great organization to volunteer with and find things for kids to do. If you don’t develop kids into volunteers when they’re young, they’re not going to volunteer for things later in life,” Warns said.
When he’s not working as an insurance examiner or volunteering with 4-H, Warns often volunteers with the Madison United Methodist Church. He encourages others to get started with volunteering, even if it’s with something small.
“The easiest way is if you see someone who has a signup sheet for something or know an event, offer to help. Take that first step,” he said. “You don’t really know how much fun you’re going to have until you come to help at an event.”