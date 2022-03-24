Ethanol producers are fighting to ensure they don’t go the way of wheelwrights and blacksmiths.
Of the more than two dozen people who spoke at a public meeting held at the Ramkota Conference Center in Sioux Falls on Wednesday night, only three – all associated with ethanol companies – spoke in support of the proposed CO2 pipeline which would run diagonally across South Dakota from Lincoln County to McPherson County.
“We need every advantage we can to survive,” Walt Wendland, CEO of Ringneck Energy, told the public utilities commissioners.
Jim Seurer, CEO of Glacial Lakes Energy, said his company has a responsibility to return a profit to shareholders and needed to lower their carbon intensity score to “survive the green movement.”
Landowners, hundreds of whom gathered for the public meeting held by the Public Utilities Commission on the application submitted by Summit Carbon Solutions, were more concerned about their land and their safety. The meeting was one of five which will be held over a four-day period across eastern South Dakota.
Four of those to publicly oppose the pipeline were Lake County residents. Betty Strom received enthusiastic applause for her comments which touched on five points – the environmental impact, corn prices, the potential for leaks, harassment by land agents, and landowner liability.
“They are in it for the tax credits,” Strom said. “They no longer talk about the environmental importance because the amount of fossil fuel and water used to compress the CO2 cancels the environmental impact.”
She discounted the claim that the project will increase the market value of corn, saying they can’t guarantee what corn prices will do. She questioned the assertion that the system can be safely monitored from Iowa.
“CO2 can be deadly,” she said. “CO2 is an asphyxiant, meaning the gas or vapor that can cause unconsciousness or death by suffocation. Most of the pipeline is in rural areas and often runs close to occupied farms and livestock.”
Strom indicated she has been contacted by four land agents who have pressed her to sign easement agreements.
“You tell them your reasons for the need to reroute. They just smooth it over. Then, they contact you again and it’s still urgent,” she said.
She noted Summit Carbon Solutions will not agree to remove the pipeline when it’s no longer in use and the landowner’s liability insurance won’t cover problems related to the pipeline.
“They don’t care about the safety, the damage to property, its value or the long-term problems,” she said in conclusion, asking the PUC to deny the permit.
Charlie Johnson of rural Madison also emphasized safety concerns. He noted that one of the trunk lines will pass within 1,900 feet of the school in Chester, and the main line will pass within 250 feet of a family of five.
He asked why no surety or insurance company would bond the project if it was safe, and said the project socialized the risk while privatizing the profit. He also noted that other options were available for lowering carbon intensity (CI) ratings, using the example of a grant-funded project which is looking at doing this through farming practices.
“I think there are more reasonable, profitable and socially acceptable solutions,” Johnson said. “Our soil, our land and our farms are the true carbon sink.”
Katie Shum, whose family recently purchased a home along SD-19, said they learned only after they purchased “our dream home” that the pipeline was planned within a few hundred feet of their rural residence. She asked about setback requirements and was told there are no setback requirements for rural homes.
“So, a family home with five people – their lives are not valued as much as a highly populated area?” she asked, in stating her opposition to the project.
Two key issues were mentioned again and again by those opposing the pipeline – public safety and the use of eminent domain by a private company to gain access to land where property owners did not want a pipeline.
However, in two areas of the state, opposition was voiced because the proposed pipeline will run through areas where housing developments are planned.
“Is this in the public interest or private interest?” Rep. Steven Haugaard (R) asked when expressing his opposition to the project. “It should specifically benefit the people of South Dakota.”