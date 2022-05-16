Mother Nature dealt us some difficult cards last week. The loss of two individuals in eastern South Dakota is tragic and the damage to farms, communities, homes and livelihoods is heartbreaking.
However, the immediate response by first responders and neighbors to race into danger to help others is amazing.
I had the opportunity to join the team in the Lake County emergency operations center on Thursday evening. The level of cooperation and dedication from everyone in the center and in the field was topnotch. There was a lot of experience in there that led the way through the 2019 floods, and you could see that in terms of immediate effectiveness.
Gov. Noem quickly responded and visited both Kingsbury and Lake County the night of the storm to offer all the assistance her office could provide. She and her team have continued to reach out to me and others to make sure the area has all the resources we need.
National Guard members arrived Friday morning to clear roadways and rights-of-way. Various agencies within the city and county immediately began restoration efforts and continue to communicate effectively with the public. Utility crews have worked tirelessly in dangerous conditions to restore power across the area.
These folks are why this is the best place to live, work and play, and I’m thankful for every one of them and their efforts. There is a long road to full recovery ahead, but we will get through this together, and we can be confident that our best days lie ahead.