Lake County resident Eric Nelson was drawn as the winner of the WIN BIG raffle conducted by Interlakes Area United Way. His prize was a 2022 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor, valued at just over $35,000 as equipped.
The WIN BIG raffle raises funds for non-profit agencies and programs in Lake, Miner and Moody counties. The raffle sold out of 600 tickets, garnering $60,000 in proceeds.
Nelson said this was the first time he has purchased a ticket in the annual contest. He plans to sell the tractor but will donate a portion of his profit back to IAUW.
“It is incredible that Eric would consider giving us an additional donation of that magnitude,” said IAUW President Lori Gustaf. “We can’t say thank you enough to him and to all the people who purchased a ticket, as well as to our sponsors. This raffle has sold out four years in a row; the support is outstanding.”
The tractor was donated by Lake County International of Madison, who served as the contest’s premier sponsor. Additional sponsors included BankWest, Dakota State University, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, East River Electric, Farm Credit Services of America, First Bank & Trust, First Interstate Bank, First PREMIER Bank, FirstLine Funding Group, Heartland Energy and KJAM Radio.
Nelson’s name was drawn during halftime of the DSU Ag Bowl on Thursday.