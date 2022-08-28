WIN BIG tractor winner

ERIC NELSON (left) won the Interlakes Area United Way tractor raffle at Thursday's Ag Bowl. He is pictured with Jeff Bloom of Lake County International.

 Submitted photo

Lake County resident Eric Nelson was drawn as the winner of the WIN BIG raffle conducted by Interlakes Area United Way. His prize was a 2022 Case IH Farmall 35A Tractor, valued at just over $35,000 as equipped.

The WIN BIG raffle raises funds for non-profit agencies and programs in Lake, Miner and Moody counties. The raffle sold out of 600 tickets, garnering $60,000 in proceeds.