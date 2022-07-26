Purchase Access

Madison’s new police officer, Frank Mottl, knew from the time he was in high school that he wanted to be either a police officer or a firefighter.

In his home state of Washington, opportunity – and a friend – helped him to decide. When he was a senior, a friend suggested he become a volunteer firefighter. He did, which directed his early career.