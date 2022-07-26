Madison’s new police officer, Frank Mottl, knew from the time he was in high school that he wanted to be either a police officer or a firefighter.
In his home state of Washington, opportunity – and a friend – helped him to decide. When he was a senior, a friend suggested he become a volunteer firefighter. He did, which directed his early career.
“I decided that was the career for me,” Mottl said.
He studied fire science at Spokane Community College and spent 18 years working as a firefighter with the Tacoma Fire Department.
“I worked on busy engine companies,” he reported. Over the years, he received training qualifying him to respond to a variety of situations, including confined space and rope rescues.
“I do miss that type of work,” Mottl said. “It’s been a switch from a fire department to law enforcement.”
He made the change for a variety of reasons, one of which was the desire to move to a more conservative state. He was looking for openings in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Utah and South Dakota when he heard about the opening in the Madison Police Department.
“The fire chief I used to work for told me about Madison,” he said.
He and his family moved to South Dakota in December. Since that time, he has received 12 weeks of field training and attended the Law Enforcement Training Basic Certification Course, colloquially known as the Police Academy. These days Mottl is on the streets on his own.
His family is also settling into the community. His wife Amy was hired as the high school science teacher. His 21-year-old daughter chose to move with the family and is employed in Madison. His 15-year-old son is still finding his niche at the high school.
Mottl has already shown himself to be a team player, competing with fellow officers Mat Wollmann and Steve Flanagan in the MadManMini Triathlon in June.
“I ended up running twice because they canceled the swimming,” he said, proudly adding, “Our office still holds the marathon trophy.”
Prior to this, he had run two marathons which he calls the Sasquatch Marathon, but this marathon should not be confused with the one in Snoqualmie, Wash. The Sasquatch Marathon he has run was a trail of 26.2 miles that he and his wife charted for him to run.
He had planned to begin by running a half-marathon and then a full marathon in 2020.
“Every race I looked into kept getting canceled,” he said. Rather than give up, he improvised. “I wanted to test my mettle.”
In the Madison area, he trains by running at Lake Herman State Park or by running on the bike tail to Johnson’s Point. Mottl also runs in town. Other interests include hunting and fishing.
Thus far, he and his family are happy with the move. However, if it doesn’t work, he does have the back-up plan he had when he was seeking a law enforcement or firefighting job outside Washington.
“If that didn’t work out, I was going to go into truck driving,” Mottl said.