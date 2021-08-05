Tuesday evening was as good as it gets in eastern South Dakota in early August. Temperatures were in the upper 70s and the sky was clear as the community gathered for National Night Out.
On Egan Avenue, people meandered among tables where community partners offered swag, or wandered north to listen to music, grab food from a vendor and visit with friends. Children climbed in fire trucks and rode the DARE train.
Over all the activity, an American flag was suspended between two ladder trucks.
“It’s about bringing the community together for crime prevention and great community interaction,” said Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer.
The Madison Police Department has been hosting National Night Out since 2004. The event is part of a nationwide campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Initially, the MPD organized the event which included a meal and entertainment. After the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce began hosting DownTown in MadTown, the two began to collaborate to offer an evening of entertainment which had the potential of attracting a larger audience.
“Maybe some of the folks who would normally go to DownTown in MadTown will come down to see what this is about,” Meyer said.
While Madison police officers were visible at the event, community partners were equally visible. Local fire departments and the Lake County dive team had equipment on display with volunteers handy to give children an opportunity to try on some of the gear.
Madison Regional Health System had an ambulance open for community members to view and a table handy where materials were distributed. 911 Communications had a table full of swag including collapsible frisbees and ice scrapers.
“It’s a way for people to get out and interact with first responders,” Meyer indicated. “Without the cooperation of our citizens, our job would be 100 times more difficult.”
Conservation Officer Cody Symens had animal pelts on display and handbooks for distribution. The Domestic Violence Network had glow necklaces, note pads and popsicles. Both Community Counseling Services and Rising Hope Counseling had tables.
The Boy Scouts of America had crafts for children. They could make large bubbles with sticks and strings or create a boat with a pop bottle to race with a small hand fan.
By inviting a wide range of community organizations to participate, the MPD was hoping to demonstrate the range of services available in Lake County, according to Meyer. In addition to coordinating the event, the MPD had swag to give away, the DARE train for children to ride, and a police car cutout where photos could be taken.
Meyer said that National Night Out normally attracted 400 to 600 people. He could not estimate how many more people attended the event as part of DownTown in MadTown.