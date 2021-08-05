Caden L. Larsen, 23, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday in Madison's Third Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a theft charge.

Larsen was sentenced on a grand-theft charge, a Class 4 felony and was ordered to serve the prison sentence concurrently to any incarceration he faces from charges against him in Minnehaha County.

The state's attorney dismissed a habitual-offender charge against Larsen.

Larsen was ordered to pay fines and court costs in the amount of $616.50. He was also ordered to pay restitution amounts of $250 and $11,469.