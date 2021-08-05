Larsen sentenced to four years in prison By CHUCK CLEMENT Staff reporter Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5, 2021 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Caden L. Larsen, 23, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday in Madison's Third Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a theft charge.Larsen was sentenced on a grand-theft charge, a Class 4 felony and was ordered to serve the prison sentence concurrently to any incarceration he faces from charges against him in Minnehaha County.The state's attorney dismissed a habitual-offender charge against Larsen.Larsen was ordered to pay fines and court costs in the amount of $616.50. He was also ordered to pay restitution amounts of $250 and $11,469. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Miracle Treat Day delayed until October Jason Ingber Madison police deal with three vehicle thefts Minivan damages S. Egan building DSU a step closer to securing on-street parking Robert Thesenvitz Bob Weber St. Peter on the Prairie offers visual feast, good wine Fish die-off at Lake Herman limited to pond; lake not affected Marie Hanson Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar