On Friday, the Lake County Highway Department will be closing off CR-29 (229th St.) from CR-51 (446th Ave.) west to 444th Ave., due to the snow and wet conditions.The announcement was made Wednesday by Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson. Questions may be directed to his office at 605-256-7607.