Knowlton award

BRENDA MERKEL (left), Wendy Simmermon, Matthew Ingram and Deb Roach collaborated on a supervisor training program which was awarded the 2023 Knowlton Excellence in Quality award at DSU. Not pictured is Mike Roach.

 Submitted photo

Successful supervisors are the key to organizational success. In order for supervisors to infuse positive leadership, motivation and communication skills across all university departments, an interdisciplinary team at Dakota State University created a training series to impact these skills among DSU supervisors.

For their efforts, the team was awarded the 2023 Knowlton Excellence in Quality (KEQ) award at the annual Welcome and University Address on Aug. 14.