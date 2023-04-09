This spring will mark the first season of sanctioned softball in the state of South Dakota. Due to the snow, the teams have had to wait longer than expected to get the season started.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland has already had to postpone two games due to the weather. The Raiders are expected to open their inaugural season on Monday in Viborg.
“I’m hoping to see the team play aggressively,” ORR softball coach Crystal Hansen said. “We have to find the right players to play together since we have quite a few players on the team.”
With warmer weather settling in, the Raiders will be able to start practicing outdoors. The weather has not only delayed the start of the season, but Hansen said that practicing indoors has also slowed the development for some of the players on the team.
“Our softball season has started off pretty good with the weather circumstances,” Hansen said. “We have a total of 16 players out this season. We have mostly varsity games scheduled with a few junior varsity games scheduled. It is tough this season being the first year of this sanctioned sport and having to practice indoors so far. We have several players that have never played previously, and practicing indoors hasn’t been realistic of how softball practice and games will be.”
The Raiders have 16 players, with eight of them having played some form of competitive softball during the summer.
“We have experienced pitchers and catchers on our team,” Hansen said. “We have a few standouts that have quite a bit of experience on our team. Eva Sheeks, Bella Malisch, Hayden Oftedal, Grace Feige, Rili Hartman. Other players that have played in the past are Brooklyn Hageman, Hattie Hanson and Brookelyn Riedel.”
The Raiders, like every other team in the state, will soon find out how they stack up against the competition. With just one senior on the roster, the Raiders have a young team ready to take the field. Hansen said that the goal is to win as many games as possible, with the hope that the team improves each day.
“The ultimate goal of the season is to win,” Hansen said. “With this year being a learning year for the new sanctioned sport, it will be good to see improvements throughout the season with this team to build success in the future as this program continues to grow.”