Preserving and exhibiting history are worthy endeavors, with countless examples existing in organized forms across our country. Offering history in a living, dynamic manner, however, is easily superior and preferable.
Prairie Village has been a vault of South Dakota pioneer and rural life history since our founding in 1966.
Recognizing that hands-on experiences allow guests to be more fully transported back in time, many of our ventures over the years have involved human interaction and teaching. We have also sought to utilize some of our historic gems in a manner that lets them keep on living.
Genuine utilization of historic buildings is not only enriching, it is also ultimately better for the structures themselves, as usage drives constant care and upkeep at a level that couldn’t otherwise occur. Our Lawrence Welk Opera House may be the crown jewel of this example — a classic venue utilized here all season in ways quite reflective of its earlier life.
Built in 1912, this village centerpiece celebrates its 110th birthday this year. It offers the perfect layout for our annual pageant, suspending all the joy and tension inherent to this competition. The building is also home to our variety show, free Jamboree entertainment, a few private events and, later this summer, our first Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
But central to utilizing it most fully is our annual concert series.
We have put much effort into growing this entertainment package, reinvesting its revenues into bringing a level of entertainment most of our guests find highly excellent and often surprising.
Our Opera House can put on a superb show, and I’m all about fully utilizing it in that regard. Translation: We’re not talking garage bands here.
Moreover, nearly every entertainer contracted to perform here heads down the road afterward with very high marks for our Opera House. They love the lively acoustics, the cozy seating and the classic, deep history it boasts.
It’s encouraging to hear our guests leave thrilled after the event, but knowing our entertainers also love the place is both heartwarming and key to the series’ future.
During its life just up the road from here in Oldham, our beloved Opera House saw Lawrence Welk’s very first time on stage with a band in 1924 (yes, literally), political speeches, basketball games, movies, boxing, magicians, dances and roller skating. Since its move to Prairie Village in 1970, the usage list has grown. Some of you recall SDSU’s Prairie Repertory Theatre performing here from 1970–88.
Today, we carry on the tradition and seek to grow it. To that end, Saturday night our second concert series performance will feature ventriloquist David Malmberg.
This is a don’t-miss-it show, with David historically delighting his audiences and leaving them eager for more. His program includes music, comedy and, best of all, age-old ventriloquist skills suitable to fascinate and intrigue.
Just two weeks later, we will wind up this year’s series with the Emmy award-winning men’s acapella group Tonic Sol Fa. These guys have a faithful following well rooted in this region, with a heavy history of performances in Sioux Falls venues such as the Washington Pavilion. Now, you can see them right here at Prairie Village. Their talent is stunning, with vocal prowess crisp and pure.
We are working to carry on the history and tradition of our fantastic Opera House, whose care and future is in our charge. But beyond our efforts, worthwhile things like this only perpetuate if folks jump in and join us. Tickets for both shows are available daily at our Gift Shop or by calling 605-256-3644. Please check your calendars and consider both.
Lawrence Welk wrote a letter in 1969 to those involved with the proposed Opera House move to the village, enthusiastically endorsing its future and proposed re-naming. We believe he would be proud.