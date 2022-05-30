Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/29/22 00:15 CFS22-03140 Disorderly Arrest LCSO WENTWORTH PARK DR WENTWORTH

05/29/22 01:35 CFS22-03141 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/29/22 02:10 CFS22-03142 Traffic Complaint Arrest MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/29/22 03:41 CFS22-03143 Medical Patient Transported EMS WEST LAKE DR MADISON

05/29/22 03:50 CFS22-03144 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone WEST LAKE DR MADISON

05/29/22 03:53 CFS22-03145 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/29/22 05:04 CFS22-03146 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/29/22 05:49 CFS22-03147 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/29/22 07:02 CFS22-03148 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS N SPAWN CIR CHESTER

05/29/22 09:52 CFS22-03149 Animal Lost Information/Administrative BEST POINT DR MADISON

05/29/22 12:48 CFS22-03151 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.006124, -97.10238

05/29/22 13:25 CFS22-03152 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

05/29/22 14:48 CFS22-03153 Medical Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON

05/29/22 16:18 CFS22-03154 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

05/29/22 17:44 CFS22-03155 Suspicious Smell/Odor Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

05/29/22 18:06 CFS22-03156 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD Madison Public Pool Madison

05/29/22 18:10 CFS22-03157 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/29/22 19:20 CFS22-03158 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 1ST AVE CHESTER

05/29/22 19:36 CFS22-03159 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/29/22 19:39 CFS22-03160 Medical Injury Patient Transported EMS STATE PARK DR MADISON

05/29/22 20:19 CFS22-03161 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 238TH ST WENTWORTH

05/29/22 20:23 CFS22-03162 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST

05/29/22 21:51 CFS22-03163 Burglary Completed/Settled by Phone 44.016252, -97.10854

Total Records: 23