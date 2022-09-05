MMS reading teachers

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL reading teachers are (front) Terri Gerry, (back, left) Valerie Wilkens, Kim Bruns and Jennifer Flemming. (See the story below.)

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

“The best way to be a better reader is to read.”

This is the mantra of Valerie Wilkens, Kim Bruns, Jennifer Flemming and Terri Gerry, a group of teachers dedicated to building a life-long love of reading in their students. To accomplish this, the Madison Middle School instructors have taken inspiration from Donalyn Miller’s “The Book Whisperer” and established a reading challenge throughout the school.