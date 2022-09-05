This is the mantra of Valerie Wilkens, Kim Bruns, Jennifer Flemming and Terri Gerry, a group of teachers dedicated to building a life-long love of reading in their students. To accomplish this, the Madison Middle School instructors have taken inspiration from Donalyn Miller’s “The Book Whisperer” and established a reading challenge throughout the school.
Reading 25 books by the end of the year is the ultimate goal. Students who meet this benchmark will be rewarded with a pizza party celebration.
While 25 books may seem daunting, students earn extra incentives as they go with a Dairy Queen coupon for every five books completed. On top of this, 25 is by no means the limit, and students are encouraged to read as much as they’d like. The main focus of the challenge is not to breed competition between students but to encourage them to craft healthy reading habits for the rest of their lives.
In a letter provided to students and parents about the challenge, Wilkens, Bruns, Flemming and Gerry discuss the myriad benefits associated with reading. Along with cognitive improvements, reading helps mature vocabulary, relieve stress and develop quality writing skills among adolescents. These skills are not simply for school, as healthy reading habits are linked to financial success and the ability to decipher difficult documents like contracts or tax forms.
Students record their progress in a reading journal that must be approved by their teacher before prizes are claimed. Books are self-selected from the classrooms or school library, with novels over 300 pages counting as two and over 500 pages as three. Graphic novels and audiobooks both count as one.
In addition, five picture books count as one novel, but students are only allowed to use this option once. Students are given designated reading time in their classes, yet reading at home is greatly emphasized.
According to the teachers, this challenge has been excellent for giving students extra motivation to improve their reading. With the books being self-selected, students are encouraged to find stories that interest them personally as well as engage in literary discussions with their classmates and teachers but also a love for the community that grows from it.
Eighth-grade student Brooklyn Woldt is already on her seventh book of the year with a plan to reach 110 by the school year’s conclusion. This may seem exaggerated, but she finished her seventh-grade year with a total of 90. Woldt is an excellent example of the challenge’s successes, the teachers said, and is one of many students embarking on this literary journey.