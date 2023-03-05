Christiansen and Clark.jpg

ANGIE CHRISTIANSEN (right) and Grace Clark, after a Women's History Month event held at the Madison Public Library on Thursday, hold two of their favorite prints of their artwork of women's rights activists. This piece of Christiansen's features Susan B. Anthony, a national women's suffrage activist, and Clark's features Zitkála-Šá, a Native American and women's rights advocate of the Yankton Dakota tribe.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

For Madison artist Angie Christiansen, her part in the “Her Vote. Her Voice.” project was profound and healing.

“Her Vote. Her Voice.” was created by the South Dakota Historical Society in 2019 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Christiansen created 14 pieces of artwork depicting important figures who fought for women’s right to vote, while her mentee, then-high school student Grace Clark, made six. Of the 20 total pieces, 14 depicted South Dakota advocates, and another six were national figures.