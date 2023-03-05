ANGIE CHRISTIANSEN (right) and Grace Clark, after a Women's History Month event held at the Madison Public Library on Thursday, hold two of their favorite prints of their artwork of women's rights activists. This piece of Christiansen's features Susan B. Anthony, a national women's suffrage activist, and Clark's features Zitkála-Šá, a Native American and women's rights advocate of the Yankton Dakota tribe.
For Madison artist Angie Christiansen, her part in the “Her Vote. Her Voice.” project was profound and healing.
“Her Vote. Her Voice.” was created by the South Dakota Historical Society in 2019 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Christiansen created 14 pieces of artwork depicting important figures who fought for women’s right to vote, while her mentee, then-high school student Grace Clark, made six. Of the 20 total pieces, 14 depicted South Dakota advocates, and another six were national figures.
The artwork will be featured in a flashcard deck distributed to every fourth-grade classroom in the state. Most South Dakota students learn about state history starting in fourth grade. Some decks will be distributed by the end of March.
Christiansen and Clark presented their pieces at the Madison Public Library on Thursday to celebrate Women’s History Month. Between in-person and online guests, more than 40 people attended.During the event, Christiansen told the audience about the artistic process, the artworks’ hidden details and the research that went into each piece.
She spent hours upon hours researching each historical figure, diving deep into dark topics like abuse and oppression before she picked up a pencil, she said. Even though the artwork had to be bright and child-friendly, she worked to capture as much as she could about their lives within the pieces.
“I’m not an expert in history, but I have seen firsthand how these topics influence a family and how they can be repeated or come back around in a new generation or stored in the body as trauma,” Christiansen said. “I knew this was a legacy opportunity. I knew this was an opportunity for influence, but what I didn’t know at the time was that this was an opportunity for my voice to be heard and experience healing and transformation in my own life because of it.”
Having Clark assist with the project was like a gift from God, Christiansen said.
Despite the often dark subject matter, Clark had a “youthful and innocent weight” that helped Christiansen push through.
Clark, who is now a student at Dakota State University, said she had never worked on a project this large before, and it forced her to use a more cartoonish art style than she was used to. She got to step out of her comfort zone and work on art in a new way.
The opportunity also taught both her and Christiansen about women’s rights activists from South Dakota, like Mabel Rewman and Marietta Bones, with whom they were both unfamiliar.
“It was really interesting to learn more about them, considering I feel like in school, we went over it a little bit, but…getting to better know those people was a cool experience,” Clark said. “Not only are you teaching the fourth-graders who are going to see them, but you’re also getting this information about it yourself.
For Christiansen, who had just taken on a leadership position at work, these women inspired her to use her voice and have more confidence in herself.
“When I started learning about leaders, it was kind of timely,” she said. “Where I didn’t have a mentor, I felt like someone was mentoring from the past, you know, by doing the research, finding out how fierce these women were, and maybe a little bit rubs off on you.”
While Christiansen completed most of the artwork in 2020, it had a “profound” impact on her that remains to this day. Discussing these effects with members of her community made her feel raw and vulnerable in ways she hadn’t before, she said.
“Presenting this one was hard because there was some raw stuff, some stuff that really connected to me internally. It was like taking a mask off and showing a different part of me that a lot of people don’t see,” Christiansen said. “I’m still working on my voice, on getting my voice out.”