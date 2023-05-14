The Madison Bulldogs competed in the Dak XII Conference Meet at Vermillion on Thursday. The Madison boys placed fifth with a team score of 57, while the girls placed eighth with a point total of 47.
Aaron Hawkes placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 14-03.00. Fellow Bulldog Nathan Haselton placed third with a mark of 11-00.00.
Parker Johnson took home third place in the shot put with a toss of 48-01.00. Johnson placed fourth in the discus with a mark of 129-00.
Ben Brooks placed fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 39-07.00. Brooks placed fifth in the long jump with a mark of 19-09.00.
Lydia Nelson won the triple jump with a mark of 32-03.50. Audrey Nelson won the high jump with a mark of 5-04.00.
Ella Peterreins took home second place in the pole vault with a mark of 9-00. Sophia Peterreins placed third in the pole vault.
Chester
The Chester Flyers competed in the Big East Conference Meet at Salem on Thursday. Both the boys and girls placed fourth overall.
Emery Larson set a meet record in the 1,600 with a time of 5:09.33. Larson also placed first in the 800 with a time of 2:25.37.
Jovi Wolf broke a meet record in the 200 with a time of 22.21 seconds. Wolf also placed first in the 400 with a time of 53.50 seconds and took home second place in the 100 with a time of 11.09 seconds.
Addison Bates won the 400 with a time of 1:04.02.
Serena Larson placed third in the 100 with a time of 13.23 seconds. Jacy Wolf placed third in the 200 with a time of 27.28 seconds.
Wolf placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.41 seconds. Wolf placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.86 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Bates, Katelyn Schut, Larson and Wolf placed first with a time of 4:24.23.
The 4x200 relay team of Kaitlyn Swenson, Larson, Ramsie Shoenrock and Bates placed third with a time of 1:57.22.
Lexi Siemonsma placed second in the shot put with a throw of 36-08. Siemonsma placed third in the discus with a mark of 108-01.
Serena Larson placed second in the javelin with a throw of 89-00. Siemonsma placed fourth with a throw of 84-00.
Zach Moyer placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.19 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of Ben Dougan, Max McGreevy, Moyer and Wolf placed second with a time of 47.56 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Garret Hansen, Clay Hansen, Moyer and McGreevy placed third with a time of 1:40.89.
JD Prorok placed second in the shot put with a toss 43-08.75. Prorok placed second in the javelin with a throw of 120-00.
GOLF
The Madison Bulldogs hosted the Madison Invitational at the Madison Country Club on Thursday.
The Bulldogs placed fifth with a team score of 411. Sioux Falls Christian placed first with a team score of 380.
Sienna Maxwell shot a 99 to place 14th. Delilah Maxwell shot a 102 to place 17th.