CHRISTINA MOYER, a 10th- through 12th-grade English teacher at Chester High School, poses with her book shelf in her classroom on Tuesday. Moyer was selected as the Chester Area School District's Teacher of the Year.
When the superintendent strolled in during an 11th-grade English class, Christina Moyer expected to hear about a new procedure the students were expected to do, not that she was the Chester Area School District’s “Teacher of the Year.”
“It’s a pretty big honor. I don’t know who, but somebody chose me for the award. It’s humbling,” Moyer said. “It sure makes a person feel good about what they’ve dedicated their life to.”
Moyer has taught 10th- through 12th-grade English, literature and speech at Chester High School for 10 years. In addition, she coaches the oral interpretation team and supervises senior projects.
It’s her dedication in the classroom and her assistance in these areas that make her an “outstanding” teacher of the year, said Chester Superintendent Heath Larson.
“One of the things that she really enjoys and she stands out with is in the area of technology. She’s very tech-savvy and does a great job integrating technology into her classroom,” Larson said. “She checks a lot of the boxes in terms of what we look for and what we want amongst our teaching staff. She’s enthusiastic about the work she does. She’s passionate about what she does. She just does a tremendous job as an educator.”
Another reason Moyer was surprised about the award was because she nominated another teacher for it.
“I think we have a community of really quality educators here in Chester,” Moyer said. “I think any one of them is deserving of the award.”
Moyer has worked in education for almost 23 years. Though she has worked in larger districts like Sioux Falls, she said she gravitates toward smaller schools like Chester. She said the development of children in rural areas is important to her, and she enjoys the community, in which she raises her children Zach, Ivy and Jaxon with her husband Jerod.
The smaller class sizes also help her get to know each student personally.
“I think in some ways our students are currently struggling mentally, and I like to get those genuine connection moments to gauge that,” Moyer said. “I teach writing, and so that’s a major road to finding out who a kid really is and what they’re thinking, is to read some of their writing that they pour their heart out into.”
Moyer said she tries to tailor each class to students’ needs and read their favorite books to build connections with them. Even if she’s not a fan of the genre, she checks out the books her students recommend in her personal time. When choosing a book to read as a class, she selects ones which will connect to them on an emotional level while still following Common Core standards. That’s how she approaches each class, whether the focus is literature, writing or speech.
“My primary goal is to create a path to allow students to leave Chester as a well-educated student who is prepared for any adventure they choose to encounter next,” Moyer said. “The workforce, good, the two-year school or the four-year school. That’s a challenge. When you leave…and you go out into the world to do bigger, better things, you want to be a bit more comfortable when you hear you have a writing assignment and can say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this’.”
In Chester, Teacher of the Year nomination forms are sent out to parents, students and teachers, said Superintendent Larson. Then, the nominations are considered by a committee who selects the winner.
“We’re fortunate to have her teaching at our school,” Larson said. “We’re very happy that she’s here.”