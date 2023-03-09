Christina Moyer.jpg

CHRISTINA MOYER, a 10th- through 12th-grade English teacher at Chester High School, poses with her book shelf in her classroom on Tuesday. Moyer was selected as the Chester Area School District's Teacher of the Year.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

When the superintendent strolled in during an 11th-grade English class, Christina Moyer expected to hear about a new procedure the students were expected to do, not that she was the Chester Area School District’s “Teacher of the Year.”

“It’s a pretty big honor. I don’t know who, but somebody chose me for the award. It’s humbling,” Moyer said. “It sure makes a person feel good about what they’ve dedicated their life to.”