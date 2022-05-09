Preserving history is as much about storytelling and remembering those who helped to shape the story as it is about things, though places and objects are an integral part of the story, too. This year, Prairie Village is adding two more layers to the story it tells.
“This summer – by Jamboree – we’re going to open the initial space for what will be the Prairie Village Heritage Museum,” Manager Faron Wahl announced.
He emphasized the museum is as much a concept as a space. Initially, displays will be housed in the two front rooms of Dee’s House, the small house which lies south of the Junius church.
“That’s where it’s starting because that’s where there’s space,” Wahl explained. “The museum and where it’s housed may move over the coming years.”
He envisions a variety of displays over the years related to the rich history of the organization itself.
“There’s so many things you can tell,” Wahl stated, and listed just a few: the buildings and their history, stories about the organization’s founding event – the steam threshing jamboree, volunteers who have helped build the organization over the years, the story of the railroad.
The inaugural exhibit will include Jamboree posters.
“Those posters themselves tell a story,” Wahl said. The nonprofit has a nearly full collection of posters, in part due to a concerted effort to locate those which had not been preserved onsite.
He is excited about creating this glimpse into the organization’s past.
“As we prepare and grow the space this summer, I think people will see some fascinating background about who we are and where we’ve been,” he indicated.
One of the museum’s special features will be a newly inaugurated honor.
“There will be a space in there dedicated to the Prairie Village Hall of Fame,” Wahl said.
Each year, a committee will review nominations received and select one individual for induction. The goal will be to honor an individual who has worked tirelessly on behalf of Prairie Village.
“It will be reserved for the top caliber of people,” Wahl said. The honor can be awarded to either a living person or posthumously.
Nomination forms will be available at the gift shop and online. The deadline for submissions is June 15. All nominations must be mailed; no hand deliveries will be accepted.
“The induction ceremony will be during the Jamboree,” Wahl stated. Not even the individual receiving the award will know in advance that he or she has been selected.