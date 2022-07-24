Purchase Access

Public curiosity can impede the law enforcement response to an ongoing incident, according to April Denholm, director of Lake County 911 Communications.

She raised the issue last week during a meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, a group which meets quarterly to discuss issues of concern to agencies which respond to emergencies in the area. She reported that dispatch received numerous calls when the high-speed chase was taking place on July 14.