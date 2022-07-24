Public curiosity can impede the law enforcement response to an ongoing incident, according to April Denholm, director of Lake County 911 Communications.
She raised the issue last week during a meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, a group which meets quarterly to discuss issues of concern to agencies which respond to emergencies in the area. She reported that dispatch received numerous calls when the high-speed chase was taking place on July 14.
“If we have an emergency, don’t call dispatch,” Denholm said. “If you want to be safe, lock down, but don’t call dispatch.”
In Lake County, the dispatch center is generally staffed with a single individual except during traditionally busy times. When an incident occurs, that dispatcher must work with responding agencies to coordinate activity.
Every non-emergency call received when an incident is in progress distracts the dispatcher from tracking a quickly evolving incident. With the high-speed chase, court documents indicate pursuit began in Minnehaha County at approximately 2:08 p.m. and ended in Madison at 2:47 when the driver, who was suspected of transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine, was taken into custody.
During that time, the vehicle being pursued allegedly entered I-29, drove northbound in the southbound lane, and exited at SD-34. The vehicle then left SD-34 to race through Colman and returned to SD-34 before heading toward Madison, according to documents. In Madison, the vehicle traveled north on Washington Avenue and west on 1st Street, before the driver left the vehicle on foot at 2:38 p.m.
Kathy Hansen, director of quality, safety and emergency preparedness at Madison Regional Health System, observed that Facebook impacts community response. Tea Storm Chasers, for example, began to issue updates on July 14 at 2:17 p.m. and did so every two to three minutes until 2:49.
As vehicles approached Madison, Tea Storm Chasers issued a warning:
“The subject is armed and dangerous, has fired multiple shots at units.”
Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer asked if it would help to put out information using a mass notification system, such as that used to issue storm warnings.
“I don’t know if putting something out will help, because things are happening so fast,” noted Kelli Wollmann, representing the Lake County Commission on the LEPC.
Denholm added that dispatch does not have the authority to release information or to issue a warning. That is law enforcement’s responsibility, although dispatch may be asked to assist.
“If a lockdown is necessary, the officers will call us,” she said. “We don’t make that call. If you’re in danger, somebody will tell you; you don’t need to call dispatch.”
No one represented law enforcement agencies at the meeting, and efforts to contact local law enforcement agencies to get guidance for the public did not meet with success. Denholm brought that portion of the meeting to a close by reiterating dispatch could manage incidents better if they did not receive nonemergency calls when the incidents were taking place.