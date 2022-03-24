Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/23/22 00:29 CFS22-01559 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/23/22 03:29 CFS22-01560 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/23/22 08:04 CFS22-01561 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

03/23/22 08:19 CFS22-01562 24/7 Program Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/23/22 08:21 CFS22-01563 Medical Chest Patient Not Transported EMS 4TH ST CHESTER

03/23/22 09:15 CFS22-01564 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE

03/23/22 10:59 CFS22-01565 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO W 2ND ST RAMONA

03/23/22 11:34 CFS22-01567 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE

03/23/22 11:53 CFS22-01568 24/7 Program Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/23/22 11:56 CFS22-01569 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/23/22 12:12 CFS22-01571 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

03/23/22 12:30 CFS22-01572 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/23/22 13:10 CFS22-01573 Medical Breathing Patient Not Transported EMS NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/23/22 13:47 CFS22-01574 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

03/23/22 14:29 CFS22-01575 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment NFD 461TH AVE NUNDA

03/23/22 16:26 CFS22-01576 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone MADISON

03/23/22 18:09 CFS22-01578 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

03/23/22 20:40 CFS22-01579 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

Total Records: 18