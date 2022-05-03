It was a historic day at Trojan Field on Monday when Dakota State University officially broke ground on the new athletics event center in Madison.
“This is indeed an exciting day,” DSU President Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths said. “We’ve been talking about new facilities for a long time. This is an important day — one that we’ll remember for a long, long time. These new facilities are going to help us increase our enrollment.”
The groundbreaking kicked off with DSU Athletic Director Jeff Dittman welcoming members of the community to the event.
“Today is a truly historic moment for Dakota State Trojan athletics. For the first time since 1957, we are breaking ground on a new athletics facility. Under the tenure of Dr. Griffiths, we continue to build champions and elevate DSU athletics.”
The new athletics center will include an upgraded football stadium, an outdoor track, an e-sports arena, a soccer field, an indoor event center, a DSU Athletics Hall of Fame, new locker rooms, weight rooms and training rooms. There will be offices, VIP areas and media suites, to go along with a biomechanics lab.
These new facilities will help DSU athletics in recruiting and on-the-field performance to help bring home conference championships. They will also help increase enrollment at DSU.
Among the numerous benefits for the campus, this will also directly impact the Madison community in a variety of ways.
“I really do think that the new athletics event center, with the new football field, the new track, the new soccer field...they’re all going to help us as a community,” Griffiths said. “It’s not just going to be DSU that benefits. Obviously the high school will benefit directly. But the Madison community will benefit generally. We will be able to attract more youth tournaments. They’ll want to come here because we’ll have the newest facilities. They’ll bring their parents, siblings and grandparents.
All those people will come to Madison and spend some time here. In the long run, that helps with our recruitment of students.”
The idea of a new athletics center at DSU has been in the works for many years. With Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony, the Madison community is one step closer to seeing that dream become a reality.
“I have thought and dreamt about the day that we’d get to this point for years and years,” Casey Crabtree, the Director of Economic Development, Heartland Consumers Power District.
To get to this point in the process took a collective effort from a group that included Dr. Griffiths; Miles and Lisa Beacom, DSU supporters; Dittman; Crabtree; Brian Kern, owner and president of Rosebud Wood Products and supporter; Jon Schemmel, CEO of the DSU Foundation; and many others, along with the entire Madison community.
“Starting with our leader, Dr. Griffiths,” Kern said. “Many prior to her have tried to get this thing off the ground. Between what she’s done in the classrooms and what she’s done for athletics, this is a great day for Dakota State. Along with Jeff Dittman, Jon Schemmel and his team have done an outstanding job. Of course the people that are as responsible for this as much as anybody would be Miles and Lisa Beacom.”
The Beacoms have donated generously throughout this process, as well as with previous DSU projects, and have helped make this dream a reality. Miles Beacom is a DSU graduate.
More than $45 million has been raised toward the $100 million fund-raising goal for the Trojans Unite Building Champions as part of the Trojans Unite Comprehensive Campaign.