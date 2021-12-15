Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter from Lake County:

12/14/21 03:38 CFS21-08114 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/14/21 07:05 CFS21-08115 Fire Information/Administrative SD HWY 19

12/14/21 07:58 CFS21-08116 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

12/14/21 08:10 CFS21-08117 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/14/21 09:28 CFS21-08118 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

12/14/21 10:01 CFS21-08119 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/14/21 11:41 CFS21-08120 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N PRAIRIE

12/14/21 12:21 CFS21-08121 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/14/21 13:28 CFS21-08122 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

12/14/21 15:23 CFS21-08123 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON

12/14/21 15:26 CFS21-08124 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

12/14/21 15:28 CFS21-08125 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO RAILROAD AVE RAMONA

12/14/21 15:33 CFS21-08126 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

12/14/21 15:44 CFS21-08127 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

12/14/21 17:33 CFS21-08128 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

12/14/21 17:56 CFS21-08129 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

12/14/21 18:17 CFS21-08130 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO CHESTER

12/14/21 18:24 CFS21-08131 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

12/14/21 19:52 CFS21-08132 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

12/14/21 19:59 CFS21-08133 Medical Patient Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON

12/14/21 20:47 CFS21-08134 Disturbance Unable to Locate MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

12/14/21 21:54 CFS21-08135 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

Total Records: 22