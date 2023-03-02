Rural development company PASQ is seeking community input about ways the City of Madison can improve.
Madison is in the midst of developing a comprehensive strategic plan. This plan will guide the city’s priorities in the upcoming years, ensuring the city takes action to meet community needs. PASQ, which is based out of Burke and Sioux Falls, is in charge of gathering community input to help the city develop its strategic plan.
To accomplish this, PASQ will hold discussion groups, interview stakeholders and distribute a community survey.
Jessica Meyers, a managing partner at PASQ, said the goal is to speak with as diverse a group of people as possible, from high school and university students, to business leaders, to new immigrants and first-generation Americans, to those within city limits and in rural areas.
“From top to bottom, we want to talk with everybody,” said Meyers.
A big part of getting this diverse range of feedback is the community survey, Meyers said. PASQ aims to have at least 1,000 people of varying backgrounds fill it out.
The form can be completed at https://form.jotform.com/230476627331152. Anyone who fills out the survey can choose to be entered into a giveaway for Mad Money gift certificates worth between $25 and $250.
PASQ held a discussion group with downtown business owners at the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Six people from a variety of industries attended the meeting.
Problems with parking and child care were staples throughout the meeting, with everyone in attendance expressing concerns about the availability of downtown parking.
Maria Pischke, representing office supply store Office Peeps, said her business has problems with customers not finding parking directly outside the store.
“I feel as a shopper, unless I really need something, I’m not going to stop if there’s no parking,” Pischke said.
Mike Kane, president of the Madison branch of First Bank and Trust, said his employees struggle to find parking in their own parking lot during snowstorms. A combination of non-customers and non-employees parking in the lot to get off the street and the following difficult snow removal can cause problems, he said.
Carson Stemper, owner of The Office Bar and Grill, said his business purchased an additional lot specifically for parking purposes.
Kane also said child care has posed an issue with his employees. One employee almost didn’t come back to work after she had trouble finding affordable child care for her infant. Attracting talent is also difficult if working parents can’t find safe places for their children to stay.
“If it costs you less to stay at home, people will do that,” Kane said. “It’s probably one of the biggest balancing acts parents have to go through.”
The group also discussed ways to increase foot traffic on Egan Avenue and for Madison to more vocally support Dakota State University.
Meyers said PASQ will continue to gather feedback from additional discussion groups. Hearing from more people will help city leaders make Madison better for everyone, she said, and she hopes the city’s efforts will attract new businesses and keep young people in the community.
“We’re really reaching out to the people who are the future of Madison,” Meyers said. “We want to know what it would take to keep them.”