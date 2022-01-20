Communication remains a key concern among members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). In a regular quarterly meeting on Wednesday night, the topic dominated conversation.
The meeting opened with a brief discussion about the implementation of Active 911, a mobile app used to send emergency notifications to emergency first responders. In October, committee members decided to replace the smart device application they had been using with Active 911 after a free trial period. Cost savings were a primary consideration.
April Denholm, 911 communications director, provided a report on the number of area firefighters who had installed the new app and said everyone seemed happy. However, she learned when she asked for feedback that Wentworth firefighters are experiencing difficulties.
LEPC Chair Kory Reck indicated that about a month ago, the app ceased to work. His efforts to resolve problems with the company have not been successful.
Denholm reported she added new subscriptions about a month ago. At that time, the company offered a temporary solution to a problem that created. When the company resumed offering services for which the LEPC pays, “everything was messed up.” She speculated the problems Wentworth is experiencing are related to that and said she would look into it.
Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer reported his department has been using a different app for internal communications – Evertel. Promotional materials indicate Evertel provides a communications and team collaboration platform for first responders, allowing them to share critical information securely.
Meyer said they use it extensively. He and Sgt. Aaron Talich discussed how it could be used in an emergency, such as the flood Madison experienced in 2019. Meyer reported a room could be established, and anyone with the app could see what was needed and indicate ways in which they could help.
“You would know what’s coming,” Meyer said. He also mentioned another messaging app for which the state has purchased licenses.
LEPC members also discussed what to request with the current cycle of Homeland Security grants. In recent years, Lake County has requested radios. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer reported radios are outdated in three to six years.
“It’s a never ending, sickening cycle,” he said.
Reck asked where members could find a list of other approved equipment. Keefer indicated he would send them a link. The application deadline is Feb. 18.
He explained that applications are submitted to the state for review, but decisions are made at the local level in regions. Lake County is in Region 1 with Moody, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Lincoln, Clay and Union counties.
“Every county ends up with something,” Keefer said. Traditionally, he and Sheriff Tim Walburg represent Lake County when decisions are being made.
Committee members discussed the challenge of getting enough radios for every volunteer firefighter and the problems with having a limited number in each department. The option preferred – dual band radios – were costly and would require a local investment, according to Keefer.
A Homeland Security grant would only cover the cost of digital radios to be in line with state radio, he explained. Analog radios would not be covered.
“Somebody has to come up with the money to pay for the other half,” he said. The Civil Defense Channel is an analog channel, Meyer observed.
No decisions were made during the meeting. Keefer will be working with committee members in coming weeks to determine what to include in the grant application.
In other business, Keefer reported the LEPC was receiving a grant from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The funding is provided annually.
He also reported that both his office and the community health nurse would be receiving COVID home tests in coming weeks. He wasn’t sure how many or when they would arrive.
Finally, committee members discussed the lack of 911 address signs in some new residential developments. Keefer researched the matter and learned the signs are not required in private developments.
“With a fire, it’s pretty visible, but how do you find medical calls?” Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck asked.
“You’d think that to save their lives, they’d say, ‘We want them’,” observed Kathy Hansen, director of Quality, Safety and Emergency Preparedness at Madison Regional Health System.