Colette Tolley, a counselor at Rising Hope, has a simple recommendation that may save a life: Don’t be afraid.
“Don’t be afraid to question, ‘Are you going to hurt yourself,’ and don’t be afraid of the answer,” she said in an interview recently.
During September, which is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota, the state Department of Social Services is working to raise awareness of warning signs and resources. In a recent press release, DSS reported 185 suicides in South Dakota in 2020.
“Each suicide is preventable, and it’s important for everyone to know the warning signs so appropriate help can be given immediately,” said DSS Secretary Laurie Gill.
The state Department of Health indicates that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in South Dakota, but it’s the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 34.
In 2017, South Dakota had the sixth highest suicide rate in the nation.
Tolley explained that a person contemplating suicide loses perspective, that their vision can become as narrow as a pinhole.
“You can’t see all that’s good in your world,” she said. “The vast majority of people, when they get the skills and get past that, they realize they have a lot to live for.”
While there are some individuals who don’t give any indications, many do talk about killing themselves or show other warning signs, such as engaging in risky activities, withdrawing from friends and family, or increased substance abuse. Tolley said these warning signs should not be ignored.
“You point blank ask them, ‘Do you have plans to harm yourself’?” she stated. “Suicide is not discriminatory. People from all walks of life commit suicide.”
People don’t have to fear asking the question, because resources are available to help, Tolley indicated. Avera Behavioral Health Hospital, located at 4400 W. 69th St. in Sioux Falls, is open 24 hours a day.
“Avera is amazing,” Tolley said. “They get you down there. They get you stable. They get you back to life.”
If an individual is unwilling to go to Avera, they can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. If they are unwilling to do that, in Lake County a friend or loved one can call 911 and ask law enforcement to do a welfare check.
“Our law enforcement here is amazing. They come and do a wellness check and take it from there,” Tolley indicated.
With the high rate of suicide among teens and young adults, she encourages paying attention to young people.
“People think they’re joking when they say, ‘I’m going to kill myself’,” Tolley said.
In the past, that kind of comment was used to emphasize intense feelings such as embarrassment, and wasn’t taken seriously. That kind of cavalier response is no longer appropriate.
“Our kids have a whole different set of things they are growing up with,” Tolley observed.
Social media has an impact. Young people are pressured to succeed in school. They are pressured to begin making career decisions early. Failure can seem overwhelming.
“There’s going to be failures in life. That’s how you figure things out,” Tolley said.
One of the challenges faced by mental health providers in addressing this issue is the stigma which surrounds receiving mental health services, she explained. Mental health services are important because solutions will differ from person to person.
“How do we care for that person and find out what works for that person?” she asked.
Telehealth is one option which enables services to be available more quickly, and which enables individuals in remote rural areas receive services.
Since the pandemic, insurance companies have begun paying for these services. A secure link, which can be used on either a computer or smart device, is provided to both therapist and client.
“We can talk as though we’re face to face,” Tolley said.
Financial difficulties should not be a barrier, she indicated. Some providers, such as Community Counseling Services, receive funding to provide assistance to individuals who are having financial difficulties. Others, such as Rising Hope, will make some other kind of arrangement.
The important thing is to seek assistance.