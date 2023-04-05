Law Enforcement Blotter Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:04/04/23 00:05 CFS23-02008 Motorist Assist Unable to Locate LCSO 235TH ST MADISON04/04/23 05:32 CFS23-02009 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N ANTELOPE AVE MADISON04/04/23 05:41 CFS23-02010 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON04/04/23 07:48 CFS23-02012 Traffic Hazard Referred to Partner Agency SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON04/04/23 08:24 CFS23-02013 Theft Completed/Settled by Phone NW 2ND ST MADISON04/04/23 09:18 CFS23-02014 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS N EGAN AVE MADISON04/04/23 10:13 CFS23-02015 Unsecure Building/Open Building Secure MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON04/04/23 10:49 CFS23-02016 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO N DION AVE RAMONA04/04/23 10:49 CFS23-02017 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON04/04/23 11:36 CFS23-02018 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022808, -97.1419304/04/23 12:51 CFS23-02019 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON04/04/23 13:30 CFS23-02020 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON04/04/23 14:32 CFS23-02021 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON04/04/23 15:11 CFS23-02022 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON04/04/23 15:14 CFS23-02023 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE04/04/23 15:25 CFS23-02024 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST04/04/23 17:33 CFS23-02025 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON04/04/23 20:51 CFS23-02026 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON04/04/23 22:49 CFS23-02027 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 19 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County Sheriff's Department welcomes new deputy Madison Police Department locates missing resident Araina Crenshaw DSU students bring fresh faces to Madison MasterSingers Book unpacks the mythos of Black Hills Pair of Flyers set meet record in Brookings County approves bid for county road project City continues discussion on overnight parking restrictions for Egan Ave. Animation Show of Shows brings international short films to DSU Chester renews food agreement, discusses school improvements Editorial: Research symposium hits it out of the park Follow us Facebook Twitter