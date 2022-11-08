Road work

ROAD WORK continues in the area of Blanche Ae. and N.W. 5th Street in Madison on Tuesday. The city commissioners on Monday discussed delays in the construction projects.

 Photo by Marcia Schoeberl

Madison City Commissioners have been attempting to finish their water system improvements plan for the majority of this year’s construction season. The project is currently 80% complete, but Monday’s commission meeting brought the unfortunate news that significant portions of the project must be carried over to 2023.

The news was delivered by Madison Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and Banner Associates contact Weston Blasius.