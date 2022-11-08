Madison City Commissioners have been attempting to finish their water system improvements plan for the majority of this year’s construction season. The project is currently 80% complete, but Monday’s commission meeting brought the unfortunate news that significant portions of the project must be carried over to 2023.
The news was delivered by Madison Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and Banner Associates contact Weston Blasius.
Phase 1A of the project, which covers a 23-block area in the southwest corner of town, has a number of punchlist items that will be carried into next year. Blasius explained that this was mostly due to the significant workload for contractor J&J Earthworks for Phase 1B.
J&J has finished all utilities for Phase 1B, ranging from N.W. 5th to N.W. 9th Street and Union to Highland Avenue. Bottom lifts of asphalt were placed on 5th Street from West Ave. to Liberty Ave. as well as on Chicago Ave. from 8th to 9th Street.
As of now, there are 11 blocks left to be paved, and although the contractor plans to put top lifts on the areas that received bottoms, they don’t foresee paving the remaining 11 blocks this season.
Factors behind this decision include issues with acquiring both equipment and workers. The weather has also not been favorable, as asphalt can only be safely poured when the temperature is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
In lieu of the asphalt’s incompletion, a temporary surface would be required. Blasius suggested an asphalt milling surface, which is currently stockpiled at Madison’s recycling center. The material would need to be processed before use, but Hegg and Blasius are confident it could be done.
Concrete work is set to continue until the ground freezes, although the contractor responsible, Halme Inc., has had difficulties acquiring the amount of materials required. The deadline for all surfacing projects is Nov. 15, with City Administrator Jameson Berreth suggesting the commission liquidate the damages for items that go uncompleted.
Another issue is the N.W. 9th St. project, which was originally set for completion on Oct. 28. The project started late in the season and has undergone numerous design changes, but the majority of delays came from difficulties acquiring materials and a lengthy pause while workers waited for a gas line to be moved.
Due to the road’s poor condition, Hegg, Blasius and the rest of the commission are concerned that vehicles will not be able to traverse the roadway safely, especially with significant moisture supposedly on the way. Closing the road for the entire winter was discussed, but commissioners will hold off on that option as long as they can while they explore alternatives.