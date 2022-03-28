PIERRE – “Paint – South Dakota” is under way, and the South Dakota Housing Development Authority is seeking volunteer painters and nominations for houses to be painted.
To get involved, an individual or group nominates someone in their community whose home is in need of a fresh coat of exterior paint and then picks a Saturday in June to pick up paint brushes and give of their time to help their neighbor.
The nominated home must be a single-family, owner-occupied residence whose owner is physically or financially unable to paint their home themselves.
Since starting the program in 1998, nearly 550 homes across South Dakota have been painted, resulting in more than 10,655 gallons of paint and primer being applied by 7,884 local volunteers.
“We continue this campaign of assisting 25 homes per year because of its success in cities and towns of all sizes,” said Executive Director Lorraine Polak.
“We appreciate the volunteers who give of their time to assist their neighbors and help beautiful their community.”
Applications are due to SDHDA by 5 p.m. April 22. Applicants will be able to select a weekend in June to complete the final painting of the home.
Additional information and a link to the poster and application can be found at www.sdhda.org. Questions can be directed to Sheila Olson at 605-773-7603.